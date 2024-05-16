Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for May 17 - 23

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
Release the past and let bygones be bygones. You will grow from this situation as time heals all wounds. Release regret, and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Do not compare your present with your past. Search for the silver lining. Powerful psychic insights through meditation will provide you with valuable information. Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
It is time for celebration. Abundant rewards for hard work are on the cards. Release yourself from burdensome situations. A new life, a new house or a new job is foreseen. You can do anything right now, so go after what you want. Your ability to attract helpful people into your circle will help you make some big decisions this week. Lucky colour: Orange
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
The wheel of fortune favours you now, marking end of delays. You have invested wisely professionally and personally, now have patience and wait for the harvest. It’s time to move on to your next project; review your progress from time to time. What you need will magically appear, marking the beginning of a successful future. Believe in yourself. Lucky colours: Mauve, purple
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
A situation has ended, and you’re finally free. New opportunities for happiness will follow. Put the past behind you, do not be overconfident as negative thoughts can create self-fulfilling prophecies. Help is nearby. Make a plan for your future, as you are being watched by your guardian angels. Lucky colour: Shades of blue
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
New opportunities will be offered to you. Scholarships or the pursuit of education, is on the cards. This is your time to get to work, as the knowledge gained at this time will be highly beneficial in the future. Your plans will work out as expected. Professional and financial success are guaranteed, provided you use your resources wisely. Lucky colour: Brown
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
You can now be free from a toxic relationship. Make courageous choices to change your situation. The fact that you’re not able to see things clearly will confuse you. Let go of your past. Cut your cords from toxic people and situations. New reasons for celebration and happiness are in the pipeline. Lucky colours: Teal green, aqua blue
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
Keep your eye on the big picture and leave the detailing to others. Lady luck favours you now, and you can manifest the life you want. What you need will magically appear, marking the beginning of a new, successful future. You have done a wonderful job and it’s time to move on to the next phase. Awards, scholarships, promotions await. Lucky colours: Off white, rust gold
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
It’s time to cut cords, as this situation doesn’t serve you anymore. There are better ways of handling a situation, so pause for reflection and insight. Dare to be different and take the leap of faith. Believe in yourself and listen to your heart. For those trying their luck in acting, modelling, and social media, need to believe in their intuitive selves. Lucky colours: Muave, pista green
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
Act upon your plans. Your communication skills will be at an all-time high. A job well done deserves accolades, and now it’s time to move on to the next project. Awards, rewards, scholarships, and promotions are on the cards. Lady luck favours you now, as you can manifest the life you want. What you need will magically appear, bringing your karmic cycle to an end. Lucky colours: Rust, orange
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
Welcome new beginnings with new hopes that will help you find your purpose in life. This is your lucky week, as new resources of money, time, and support are on the cards. A sudden change in job or a promotion will demand that you move quickly. Love and blessings will fill your life. Harmonious relationships with family members will keep you in high spirits. Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
The universe is bringing you ample reasons to celebrate. A community of friends and close family members is going to give you joy. Keep your eyes on the big picture. You shall be able to manifest love, abundance, and new beginnings in your life. Pay gratitude to the universe, as the wheel of fortune favours you now. Lucky colours: Teal green, aqua blue, purple
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
It’s time to make courageous choices in order to change your situation. Break free from the barriers and walk out. Follow your heart. Your trustworthy psychic information will lead you to great success. It’s time to take action for a great cause. The universe will guide you to what’s best for you and your career. Lucky colour: Emerald green