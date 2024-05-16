Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for May 17 - 23

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Release the past and let bygones be bygones. You will grow from this situation as time heals all wounds. Release regret, and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Do not compare your present with your past. Search for the silver lining. Powerful psychic insights through meditation will provide you with valuable information. Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

It is time for celebration. Abundant rewards for hard work are on the cards. Release yourself from burdensome situations. A new life, a new house or a new job is foreseen. You can do anything right now, so go after what you want. Your ability to attract helpful people into your circle will help you make some big decisions this week. Lucky colour: Orange



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

The wheel of fortune favours you now, marking end of delays. You have invested wisely professionally and personally, now have patience and wait for the harvest. It’s time to move on to your next project; review your progress from time to time. What you need will magically appear, marking the beginning of a successful future. Believe in yourself. Lucky colours: Mauve, purple

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

A situation has ended, and you’re finally free. New opportunities for happiness will follow. Put the past behind you, do not be overconfident as negative thoughts can create self-fulfilling prophecies. Help is nearby. Make a plan for your future, as you are being watched by your guardian angels. Lucky colour: Shades of blue

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

New opportunities will be offered to you. Scholarships or the pursuit of education, is on the cards. This is your time to get to work, as the knowledge gained at this time will be highly beneficial in the future. Your plans will work out as expected. Professional and financial success are guaranteed, provided you use your resources wisely. Lucky colour: Brown

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

You can now be free from a toxic relationship. Make courageous choices to change your situation. The fact that you’re not able to see things clearly will confuse you. Let go of your past. Cut your cords from toxic people and situations. New reasons for celebration and happiness are in the pipeline. Lucky colours: Teal green, aqua blue