An outlook for holistic wellness

Body wellness

Give the body what it requires and not what your mind says it may require. So, if your mind tells you to have a chocolate truffle pastry as it is craving for the same, your job is to control it, and give the body a healthy snack that not only tastes good but also will nourish and do your body some good.

Diet plays an important role in wellness, skin and hair care and there is no way that youwill look good if you don’t have healthy eating habits. Salads , fresh fruits, seasonal vegetables, sufficient water is the need of the hour and if you do work out a healthy meal plan for yourself not only will your skin and hair condition improve but also the way you feel. Exercise regularly, walk in the fresh air, do some yoga or any form of exercise that helps increase blood circulation and brings a glow to your skin.

A skin and hair care routine is essential for body wellness and the basic of cleaning, toning and moisturising should be inculcated into a daily routine.You can use the following cleansers that are natural and easy to use:

Rose water pads- Dip cotton wool into rose water and wipe your skin with this. If you have dry skin, take a teaspoon of honey and massage into skin and leave on for five minutes and wipe off with a wet cotton wool pad, removing dirt and grime.

You can use two teaspoon of oatmeal mixed with milk, enough to make a thick paste and scrub it in a rotating manner on the skin. Wash off with water and pat dry. Even the driest of skins will feel soft and moisturised. If you have an oily skin, take two teaspoon of red masoor lentil and mix it with one teaspoon of fullers earth and enough rose water to make a smooth paste. Scrub into skin gently and wash off.

To tone the skin, use rose water on the skin.

One of the best rejuvenators for the skin is aloe vera and papaya mixed together.You have no idea how wonderful this humble couple is when used together. Take two teaspoon of mashed papaya and mix a teaspoon of fresh aloe vera gel. Massage onto the skin and wash off after five minutes.

So now you know how to look after your body, let’s come to the part of holistic wellness.