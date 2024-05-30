Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for May 31 - June 7

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
You have invested wisely in life, both personally and financially. Wait for the harvest. Review your progress and move on to your next venture. With your communication skills crisp and clear, focus your thoughts only on the outcome. Your experience will lead to success. Release the past in order to enjoy an enriching future. Lucky colour: Orange
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Your chakras are imbalanced. Detox your body, mind, and soul. Sleep on time and eat a protein-rich diet. Get your allergies tested. For those who are getting treated for substance use, stay strong, as you will succeed over your weaknesses. Don’t give up. This is a tough phase, but it will pass soon. Lucky colour: All shades of green
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Your strength is your kindness and self confidence. With a forgiving heart and a great aura, you can win any battle. Though others will always be intimidated by your growth, that should not bother you. Your dreams will be fulfilled, as you’ve worked hard. and that is bound to be rewarded. Splurge a little on materialistic comforts and then move on to your next project. Lucky colour: Salmon pink
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
You can resolve any challenge, provided you stay away from other people’s drama. With the power of psychic insights, you’ll be able to resolve big issues. Your prayers will be answered. Choose logic over emotions this week when you are taking important decisions. Face your fears and stay away from sweet talkers. Lucky colour: Blue
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
There is a better course of action available for your issues. Do not choose shortcuts over longer routes to success. You shall receive success only through objective compromise, self control, patience, forgiving, and healing energy. During this journey, you’ll get love and support from friends and family. Lucky colour: Sunrise orange
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
Make choices from your heart, as they will last forever. Love conquers all boundaries. A positive new emotional commitment will make your heart flutter. Thank the universe for this beautiful gift. For those getting married to their love, good luck and focus your thoughts only on the positive outcome in the future. Lucky colour: Teal green
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
You have the power to accomplish multiple tasks together. Be like a queen who knows what she wants and doesn’t deviate from her goals. You have the power to attract helpful people. Working too many hours in order to impress your bosses can be a little tiring. Ask for help, and you shall receive it. This is the time to focus on your career. Lucky colours: White, light blue
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
Success that comes from objective compromise is long-lasting. Your self control and patience will help you resolve all issues. Avoid taking short cuts in life. Try to stay determined on the virtuous path. Working alone may not always be the best answer. Your karmic cycle in this life is coming to a full circle. A happy ending leads to a new start. Lucky colour: Purple
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
The week is packed with action, activities, and immediate results. It is important to keep your communication skills clear. Celebrations with friends and family will be a welcome treat. Happy announcements regarding your children will be the highlight. Your love for someone special is a blessing as you complete each other. Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
Stay true to your integrity and do not compromise on your values. Success will come on your terms, provided you keep your communication cordial. Materialistic needs will be fulfilled in the most magical ways. Teamwork will be rewarded too. Don’t forget to thank the universe. Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
Follow your heart, as it will always guide you towards your highest goal. The universe is going to bless you with trustworthy information. You can manifest the life you want, as what you need will magically appear. Additional studies and courses done now will be highly beneficial. Investments will grow in the future. Lucky colour: Rainbow colours
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
Investments made in the past are going to yield great returns. Review your progress. Decisions made in love are long-lasting and for your highest good. Do not give up on those you love. You can overcome any challenges, provided you keep yourself away from others’ legal issues . This is a great time for professional growth. Lucky colours: Rust, gold