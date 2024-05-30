Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for May 31 - June 7

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

You have invested wisely in life, both personally and financially. Wait for the harvest. Review your progress and move on to your next venture. With your communication skills crisp and clear, focus your thoughts only on the outcome. Your experience will lead to success. Release the past in order to enjoy an enriching future. Lucky colour: Orange

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Your chakras are imbalanced. Detox your body, mind, and soul. Sleep on time and eat a protein-rich diet. Get your allergies tested. For those who are getting treated for substance use, stay strong, as you will succeed over your weaknesses. Don’t give up. This is a tough phase, but it will pass soon. Lucky colour: All shades of green



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Your strength is your kindness and self confidence. With a forgiving heart and a great aura, you can win any battle. Though others will always be intimidated by your growth, that should not bother you. Your dreams will be fulfilled, as you’ve worked hard. and that is bound to be rewarded. Splurge a little on materialistic comforts and then move on to your next project. Lucky colour: Salmon pink

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

You can resolve any challenge, provided you stay away from other people’s drama. With the power of psychic insights, you’ll be able to resolve big issues. Your prayers will be answered. Choose logic over emotions this week when you are taking important decisions. Face your fears and stay away from sweet talkers. Lucky colour: Blue

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

There is a better course of action available for your issues. Do not choose shortcuts over longer routes to success. You shall receive success only through objective compromise, self control, patience, forgiving, and healing energy. During this journey, you’ll get love and support from friends and family. Lucky colour: Sunrise orange

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Make choices from your heart, as they will last forever. Love conquers all boundaries. A positive new emotional commitment will make your heart flutter. Thank the universe for this beautiful gift. For those getting married to their love, good luck and focus your thoughts only on the positive outcome in the future. Lucky colour: Teal green