Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for February 2-8

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Release your past as you will grow from the situation. Time heals all wounds, so don’t look back and move ahead in life. The need of the hour is wisdom and objectivity. The situation calls for honest and open communication. This is a good time to trust people around you. Follow your creative passion. Lucky colour: Shades of green

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)

For those in love, this is an ideal time to think about your future together. The power of love conquers all boundaries. If you’re in a long distance relationship, have faith in your love and your partner. Follow your creative passion. Success is guaranteed as the wheel of fortune favours you now. This will mark an end to delays. Lucky colour: Mauve



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

A dream come true moment is getting manifested. During this crucial phase of your life, believe in yourself. This will mark an end to a difficult situation. Make choices from your heart as deeply emotional commitments and the power of love is superior to other emotions. Monitor your health this week as there is a need for detoxification. Lucky colours: Emerald green, magenta

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

A new emotional situation will lead to introspection. Romantic relationships will get manifested. Hard work will get appreciated and acknowledged. However, it’s time to move on to something new. Awards, promotions and scholarships await you. This week will offer you ample reasons for celebration. Lucky colour: Teal green

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



Good new ideas will be the highlight of your creative passion. Don’t allow minor bumps on the way to hinder your progress. A little spiritual guidance, growth will help you in the long run. Answers to your inhibition will come through meditation. Be prepared to mark an end to a situation. New opportunities will follow. Lucky colour: Sky blue

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Over confidence and lack of confidence are equally bad. Seek help whenever you are in trouble. Stay clear of self- fulfilling prophecies. There’s so much to accomplish, so make a detailed plan in advance. Your guardian angels are watching over you. Release the past as there is a more enriching future awaiting. Let go, and let God in. Lucky colour: Shades of pink

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

There is light at the end of the tunnel. Make plans for relocation or travel. The company of a kind spirit will give you immense joy. For those trying to take short cuts, are guided not to do so. If you’re able to fight your fears and the demon inside you, this week will mark an end to a situation and you will be free. Welcome the future. Lucky colours: Brown, orange, golden

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Company of a spiritually compatible person will keep you in high spirits. Don’t give up on those you love. For those willing to pursue a career in acting or creative skills, take the leap of faith. Believe in yourself and do what gives you joy. With the support of the few loyal friends, you will be able to cross the hurdles. Withdraw from the drama of others. Lucky colour: Shades of orange

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

This is going to be a hectic week where you will learn the skill of balancing, and managing multiple tasks at once. As long as you make it fun, you shall sail through it. Monitor your health as lack of sleep can lead to inefficiency. Your hard work will pay off eventually. Thrive through the power of positive thinking and become an inspiration for many. Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

You have the ability to nurture yourself and those around you. Your practical advice is something people look up to. This is the week to face your fears. This opportunity is to enhance your plans and listen to intuitions for accurate guidance. Trust yourself over others. Look for the magic in life. Accept opportunities from the unknown. Lucky colours: Sky blue, white

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Release the past and move on. Time heals all wounds. Psychic insights, self reflection and meditation will provide valuable information. Be at peace. The search for meaning in life will force you to take an additional and alternative approach/courses. This is the time to surround yourself with wise teachers and friends. Lucky colours: Bronze, golden, yellow

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

There is so much to be grateful for in life. Financial success and the promise of a financially abundant retired life are foreseen. A rewarding family life will be granted to those who have invested wisely. This is an excellent time to pursue your education for added qualification. Those trying to take law in hand, beware. Lucky colours: Mud brown, moss green

