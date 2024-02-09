Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for February 9-15

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

A great deal of activity is foreseen this week. The results are sudden and immediate. Keep your communication skills clear. Do not overburden yourself and get adequate rest. Save yourself from changing weather. Hardwork and planning will lead to success. A new car, an expensive gift for yourself is worth it. Lucky colour: Orange

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)

Follow your passion. You are ready for any challenge now. New opportunities for adventure and excitement will come . You will have ample reasons to celebrate. Good news regarding your child, new relationships will be the highlight. Don’t overdo yourself in order to impress others. Ask for help and get your work done without getting worn out. Lucky colour: Blue



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Wisdom and objectivity are important now. Stay in your integrity as a situation will arise, which will demand honest and open communication. Monitor your health against changing weather and evil eyes. Balance your personal and professional life with a smile. Time to move to the next level in life is approaching soon. Lucky colours: Pink, yellow and dark blue

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Believe in yourself and listen to your heart. Do what gives you joy. Those who are planning to pursue a future in acting, modelling, ads or social media, should listen to their inner voice. The dreams will turn into reality. Splurging in luxury is something rightfully earned. Cut your cords for your toxic past and move ahead in life. Lucky colour: Pink

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



Committed romantic relationships will flutter your heartbeat. Stability and efficiency in relationships and profession are the highlights of this week. Ambitious plans will take flight and you will feel the power under your wings. This will mark a new beginning and end of delays in life. A happy move to a new place is on the cards. Lucky colour: Mauve

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

This week is going to be great for your personal and professional growth. Teamwork will be rewarded. Working with others will earn you brownie points. This is a great time for you to enhance your communication skills. What you need will magically appear marking the beginning of a successful future. Lucky colours: Rust, bronze, golden

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Your fight for justice and equality will fetch rewards. The ruling will be made in your favour, marking an end to a difficult situation. Love from the universe will fill your life. Ideas and communication skills need more clarity as they should not be the reason to hinder your progress. Lucky colours: Off white, light brown and dark brown

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

There is something better waiting for you at the horizon. This marks the beginning of a spiritual quest. There are better ways to handle a situation, so pause for reflection and insight. Your plans will work out well, professional and financial success guaranteed. It is advisable to use your resources wisely. Lucky colours: Light pink, golden, off-white

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Spirituality is the key to peace. Your search for meaning will guide you to take an alternative approach in life. Surround yourself with wise teachers and friends who will motivate you. A sudden revelation will offer you freedom. Avoid procrastination. Embrace the opportunity that this change brings. Lucky colour: Teal gree

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Everything in life happens for a reason. Release regret and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Search for the silver lining. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Breathe a sign of relief and make new plans for travel and relocation. Your dreams will get fulfilled and hard work will bear rich rewards. A new house or a car is on the cards. Lucky colour: Pista green

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

This is the time to act upon your plans. Creativity will be rewarded. Make choices from your heart as deeply emotional committed relationships are going to keep you occupied this week. This is your lucky week as new resources of money, time and support are coming in the most miraculous ways. Lucky colours: Teal green, rust, golden, emerald green

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Take great pride in your excellent work. Consider getting additional training or qualifications in your concerned field. This will benefit your future. Your dreams will get manifested, just believe in yourself. This will mark an end to difficult situations. During this phase, monitor your finances and emotions wisely. Lucky colours: White, grey, aqua blue

