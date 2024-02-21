Popstar Beyoncé launches her haircare line Cécred

Beyoncé's got a brand-new crown, and it's perched proudly on the heads of textured hair everywhere. The Grammy-winning icon has unveiled Cécred, a haircare line born from years of personal exploration and a desire to redefine healthy hair rituals for all.

“The journey has taken years,” Beyoncé shared in a statement. “As a Black founder, I saw a need for science-backed haircare that catered to textured needs. Cécred prioritizes that while celebrating global traditions and dispelling hair myths.”

From braids to wigs, Beyoncé’s hair journey has been a kaleidoscope of styles. Now, she has translated that experience into eight essential products designed to cleanse, condition, and repair. Think rich conditioners fortified with butters, oils, honey, and even fermented rice water – a nod to ancient practices.



But Cécred isn't just about nostalgia; it’s about innovation. Imagine tiny keratin proteins penetrating deep, repairing, and strengthening strands for visible results. And it's not just about looking good; it's about feeling good. Cécred caters to straight, coily, virgin, colour-treated, and everything in between – hair that craves moisture and strength. The star product? The ‘hair repair in a jar’ reconstructed treatment mask, is clinically proven to boost shine and leave hair stronger after just one use.

But the crown doesn't stop there. Cécred, in partnership with Beyoncé's foundation BeyGOOD, is investing in the stylist community. A cool USD 500,000 will fund cosmetology school scholarships and salon business grants, empowering stylists to become queens of their creation.



From Euro 25 a bottle, Cécred’s debut collection is an accessible luxury, available on cecred.com.