We look at five beauty brands that boast complete care regimens for all hair types and their requirements 

A well-rounded hair care routine can work wonders, transforming dull, lifeless locks into luscious, healthy hair. The key lies in using the right products tailored to your hair type and concerns. Starting with a gentle shampoo and nourishing conditioner can lay a strong foundation. Follow up with a weekly hair mask or deep conditioning treatment to provide extra hydration and repair damage. Incorporating a leave-in conditioner or hair serum can help manage frizz and add shine. With the right products and consistent care, you can achieve hair that looks and feels fantastic. So to make your easier we have picked them all out from brands like Redken, Nykaa Naturals, Kama Ayurveda, Nyveda and more.

Bhringraj bounty

This Hair Revitalising Trio is specially designed for thin and normal hair, which works well for silky hair too. The Kama Ayurveda set aims to promote scalp health and nourish the hair from root to tip. We started the routine with Bringadi Thailam Intensive Scalp & Hair Oil powered by 13 ayurvedic botanicals, including bhringraj, which is rich in phytoactive molecules such as flavonoids and phytosterols. We recommend leaving the oil in overnight if your scalp is not prone to dandruff development; otherwise, leave it in for an hour or two before washing. This is where the Bringadi Hair Cleanser, with vegan soy protein that strengthens and softens hair, comes in. Follow it up with Bringadi Hair Conditioner, which specially helped us control our frizz, to improve hair texture, reduce flyaways, and restore lost moisture. The set is also available in other variants for curly, thick hair and damaged, dry hair. ₹1,885 onwards for the set. Available online.



Keratin treatment

If you want to achieve salon-like results at home, consider Barcode Professionals. Although they do have hair-specific products, we sampled their all hair types collection, which boasts a range of six products loaded with keratin. Begin with Barcode Hair Oil, a unique blend of Biotin & B5 plus extra volume keratin to make your hair voluminous before rinsing off with their shampoo. Apply the hair mask and rinse with water after 10 minutes. Now, here you have two options: conditioner and leave-in conditioner, depending on your hair care requirements. Don't forget to give your hair an extra dose of nourishment with hair serum, which needs to be applied to damp hair. We do not recommend the serum if you have opted for the leave-in conditioner. ₹8,244 for the set. Available online.



Niacinamide nuances

Nykaa Naturals recently launched their new hair care range we had a chance to try their Rosemary & Naturally Derived Niacinamide Shampoo + Mask Hair Growth Combo among Fermented Rice Water & Bamboo Shampoo & Conditioner Combo For Dry & Damaged Hair, Onion & Fenugreek Hair Growth Combo, Apple Cider Vinegar & Ginger Shampoo & Conditioner- Anti-Dandruff Combo, Amla & Curry Leaves Shampoo, Conditioner, & Hair Mask Combo - Anti-Hairfall Combo, Reetha & Shikakai Shampoo, Conditioner & Hair Mask For Dull & Brittle Hair Combo and Charcoal & Bamboo Deep Detox And Cleanse Shampoo, Conditioner & Hair Mask Combo. The Hair mask is a nice nourishing agent while the shampoo helps in cleansing the hair from root to tip without losing essential moisture. ₹998 for the set. Available online.



Ayurvedic assurance

Nyveda is a fairly new Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand, but one that immediately won hearts with its body care offerings. The hair care collection includes Hair Growth Treatment Oil along with the Revive My Roots shampoo and Restore My Shine conditioner. While the hair oils do meet the benchmark they've set, the shampoos and conditioners — combining Bhringraj Oil, Curry Leaf Oil, Brahmi Oil, Amla Oil, Castor Oil, Coconut Oil and more — leave your scalp and hair dry and prone to dandruff, especially if you have dry and oily skin. Oils start from: ₹949. Available online.



Colour quotient

If you are searching for routines that compliment your sassy-hued locks then Color Extend Magnetics Duo by Redken offers a solution for longer-lasting hair color. The duo includes Color Extend Magnetics Sulfate-Free Shampoo and Conditioner, which moisturize, detangle and protect color-treated hair. The shampoo gently cleanses, amplifies shine, and preserves color vibrancy with its acidic formulation. It balances pH levels and safeguards color tone between salon visits. Additionally, the Color Extend Magnetics Deep Attraction Hair Mask provides intense moisture replenishment with zinc gluconate, ensuring vibrant hues stay salon-fresh for longer. ₹3,900 Available on redken.in.



Conquering Curls

For all the curly-haired girls scrolling through countless haircare videos online, Indian homegrown brand, XO Curls' super saver combo offers the perfect frizz and dryness solution. The five-step collection includes both pre and post-wash product treatments right from the leave-on hair oil which you can follow with the Hydrating Shampoo infused with argan oil and flax seeds. The Hydrating Conditioner, formulated with argan oil and aloe vera, pairs perfectly with the leave-in conditioner packed with olive squalane. Conclude your routine with XO Curls All Day Definition Gel to coil and scrunch your curls. Combos start from ₹940 Available online.

