Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for February 23-29

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Keep your eyes on the big picture and leave the details to others. Experience in life, job and business will lead to greater success. You have genuine concern for others. Financial needs will be fulfilled in the most miraculous ways. Do a small charity within your means. Be prepared for a new emotional chapter. Trust your intuitions. Lucky colour: Orange

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)

Seek other possibilities for abundance and happiness. It is not necessary that everyone receives success in what they pursued. At times, the universe has better plans in store. All you need to do is seek for opportunities in other directions. Success and abundance are guaranteed to those who are innovative and smart. Lucky colour: Green



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Matters that make your heart flutter will be the highlight. Career advancements and acknowledgement by others will keep you in high spirits. You have invested wisely in your job, now just wait for the final outcome in the days to come. Review your progress and make plans for your next endeavour. Lucky colour: Yellow

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Make choices from your heart. Your love for your spouse or partner is pure. The deep emotional commitment will be everlasting. Love conquers all boundaries and differences. Your experience of life, calm and composed nature will give you an upper hand in taking important decisions. Focus on your career. Lucky colour: Teal green

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



Good luck to those who are relocating abroad, post marriage or for job prospects. Success comes with patience. The wheel of fortune favours you now so make the most of this time. This also marks the end of delays and a new beginning. You have ample reasons to celebrate life. Good news related to a child is on the cards. Lucky colour: Mauve

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Seek all possibilities of growth in life. Think out of the box and you will achieve success. New friendships, romantic relationships will keep your heart fluttering. Deep and lasting spiritual insights will guide and keep you shielded. You have the power to take charge of your life. Stay strong and focus on your future plans. Lucky colours: Golden, brown

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Nurture yourself and those you love. You have the ability to make anything more beautiful. Release yourself from what holds you back. There is a need for a detox. Cut your cords from toxic people. Focus only on yourself and your goals in life. This is the time for career advancements. You can manifest the life you want. What you need will appear. Lucky colour: Rainbow

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Material needs get fulfilled in magical and unexpected ways. An act of kindness will go a long way. Give or receive with a grateful heart. It’s time to take action for a great passion. Your instincts will guide you to the right path. Balance is a virtue not everyone can possess. As long as you make your work fun, you’ll be able to achieve success. Lucky colours: White, pink

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

When you give, you also receive. Change is the only constant, so stop resisting it. Monitor your expenses as there will be extremes in how you save or spend money. Pause for reflection before making any important decision. Seek divine guidance for peace and clarity of mind. Surround yourself with wise gurus, teachers and friends. Lucky colours: Sky blue, ink blue

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

You are in sync with the situations in life. You know exactly what you need to do. Focus on your career than relationships. A new beginning awaits for those who have endured enough in the past. You will finally find your purpose. Move ahead and embrace this new beginning with a forgiving and a compassionate heart. Lucky colour: Sea green

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Take great pride in your work. Practice makes the man perfect. Consider getting additional education or training. A big dream of your life will come true this week, marking an end to a difficult situation. Guarantee for an abundant old age is a blessing that the universe is pouring upon you. A rewarding family life is guaranteed. Lucky colour: Dark pink

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)



Overconfidence is not a virtue you need to acquire. Ask for help and it shall be provided. Negative thoughts create self-fulfilling prophecies. Stay guarded from the evil eye. Your strength and grace intimidates others. Focus on your future as success is foreseen in all your endeavours. Focus and stay discreet. Lucky colour: Rust

