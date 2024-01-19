Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for January 12-18

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Everything happening in your life is for a good reason. Release all feelings of regret. You have the power to accomplish many tasks and the results will be immediate. Keep your communication skills sharp. This is the week to take the leap of faith. Believe in yourself and listen only to your heart. Do what gives you joy. Lucky colour: Mauve

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)

Embrace your inner child. Children will bring in good news. Pamper yourself, buy yourself something expensive as you deserve every bit of happiness. Bold choices made now, both in your personal and professional life, will be rewarding in future. Surrounding yourself with people who share your vision will benefit you. Lucky colour: Bright green



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

This is an excellent time for personal growth in your career or artistic endeavours. Working with a team will bring great results. A positive emotional experience will give you the strength to accomplish many tasks at once. Spiritual insights will be your guiding force. Stay determined and move ahead. Your guardian angels are there to show you the way. Lucky colour: Orange

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

You can do anything right now. Go after what you want, the universe will support you in your endeavours. It is important to have balance in life. Working multiple jobs or performing multiple duties is not easy. It’s time to act upon your plans. Creativity will be rewarded with abundant resources. Lucky colour: Purple

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



Stay determined and move ahead in life. You have invested your finances, time and emotions wisely. Now wait for the harvest. Have patience as what you speak will be put up against you. The company of a true friend or soul mate will empower you. You have the power to create something wonderful. Don’t give up on those you love. Lucky colour: Real green

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

New plans and ideas are wonderful. Just don’t allow minor bumps in the road to hinder your progress. Release yourself from those who hold you back. Detox your body mind and soul. Your worry about the future is based on lack of confidence. New beginnings, change in direction and end of delays are foreseen in future. Lucky colour : Wine red

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

You have ample reasons to celebrate life. Good news regarding relationships will be the highlight. This is a lucky week. New resources of money, time and support are on the cards. There could be a change in job or a promotion. What you invest in now will bear fruits in future. A positive emotional relationship will bloom. Lucky colours: Aqua

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

New beginnings will end in delays. A change in direction will offer happiness. There are better ways to handle a situation, so pause for reflection and insight. It’s good to dare to be different, but don’t be a fool. Stay away from other people’s drama and do not work tirelessly to impress others. Working too many hours is not the solution. Lucky colours: Rust, royal blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Welcome the spiritual journey you are embarking on now. At times, we realise that materialistic needs are not everything. This is that phase. It’s a beautiful feeling to be closer to the creator. Keep your eyes on the big picture. Your concern for others is your strength. The universe is manifesting a gift for you. Lucky colours: Sea green and aqua

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Luck favours those who stay grounded. New resources of money, time or support are on the cards. A change in job or a promotion with a relocation is foreseen. Joy through spiritual growth is empowering. Be a light to others. Your intuitive powers will get highlighted through meditation and reflection. Lucky colours: White, silver, gold

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

There is magic everywhere around you. Be aware of your emotions and seek spiritual guidance and happiness in every situation. Materialistic needs will be fulfilled in the most magical ways, acts of kindness will be watched over by the universe. You have the power to resolve any challenge, provided you stay away from drama. Lucky colours: Copper and olive green

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

This is the phase where your association with your soulmate, friend, spiritual guide or guardian angels will give you the insights of understanding how beautiful your life is. Don’t give up on those you love. Expect new beginnings and opening of the gates of abundance. This will mark an end to delays. Lucky colours: Royal blue, silver, grey

