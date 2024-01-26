Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for January 26 - February 1

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

This is an excellent opportunity to pursue knowledge. This is an ideal time to take care of all the paperwork and documentation. What you will learn now will be beneficial in future. Time heals all wounds, so let it go. Surrender your worries to the universe. Choose logic over emotions as the changes will be sudden. Lucky colour: Ink blue

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)

An excellent opportunity will be offered to you for further studies. Make the most of it. Make choices from your heart as deeply emotional commitments are foreseen. If you are already in a relationship, then it’s time to take it to the next step. Make a wish as your dreams are manifesting into reality. Lucky colours: Off white, neon green



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Make a wish and it’ll be fulfilled. With the support of trustworthy people and the power of the divine, this is your lucky week. This is the time to act upon your plans as your creativity will be rewarded with luxurious or abundant resources. For those in love, make choices from the heart, as the power of love is beyond boundaries. Lucky colour: Teal green

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Your dreams are getting fulfilled. Monitor your expenses but a little bit of extravagance is allowed . It is safe to trust people around you. You have the power to accomplish many tasks at once. Follow your creative passion. Trust your instincts. The search for meaning in life will lead you to wise teachers, friends, and guardian angels. Lucky colour: Mauve

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



It is safe to trust the people who are offering you love and support right now. Embrace the new beginnings and the end of delays in your life. A change in direction will offer happiness. Both domestic and international travel are on the cards. Before making any important decisions pause for reflection and insight. Lucky colours: Sea green, silver grey

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

This is a wonderful weekend for you as your dreams are turning into reality.This will mark an end to a difficult situation. With the love and support of people around you, you will accomplish many tasks. The wheel of fortune favours you now. A change in direction, personal and professional will offer happiness. Lucky colour : Lavendar

Also read: Winter Hair Care: How to fight hair loss and dry scalp

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

You can manifest the life you want as the magician card indicates the most unexpected miracles in the days to come. This will mark the beginning of a new successful life. Working with others in a cooperative manner will bring great results. It will be better if you take decisions. Finding a compromise is the only solution. Lucky colours: Orange, golden

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Stay determined and move ahead in life. An emotional situation will require spiritual guidance. Messages regarding relationships or social invitations will be the highlight of this week. Great intuitive insights will keep you connected and grounded. Release the past and move on from the toxic relationships. Time heals all wounds. Lucky colour: Royal blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

You can manifest the life you want as the universe favours you now. What you need will magically appear and mark the beginning of a successful innings. Your ideas are wonderful, don’t allow minor bumps to hinder your progress. Clear your communication problems with others. A gift of passion, opportunity, inspiration are on the cards. Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Materialistic needs will get manifested in the most magical and unexpected ways. An act of kindness, giving or receiving with a grateful heart will be rewarded by the angels. This is a week packed with activities with results sudden or immediate. It is important to be vocal.Look for the magic in life and be aware of your own emotions. Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Love and blessings will fill your life. Harmonious relationships with family members and a promise for a happily ever after will be the highlight of this week. Ask for help and you shall receive it. This shall be a crucial time for you to cut your cords with everyone who is toxic. Consider taking a more uplifting approach towards life. Lucky colours: Rust, off white

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Be at peace as you deserve only peace. A gift of passion, opportunity and inspiration will be offered. This is your chance to do something amazing. Your communication skills will be at its best. You can resolve any challenge, provided you stay away from other people’s drama.Be patient. Don’t react only act. Lucky colours: Bronze, brown, rust

Also read: Keep winter woes at bay with these hair and skin care beauty picks