Goodbye Sweat Odour: 5 essential hacks to stay fresh all day

Five effective and natural ways to get rid of sweat odour this season

Vinegar Magic

The underarms are the most affected part of the body when it comes to sweat odours. The anti-bacterial formula of apple cider vinegar helps you to get rid of nasty odours. All you have to do is mix equal parts water and apple cider vinegar and apply it to your underarms. Wait till it has dried off and then put on the clothes.

The Classic Soda-Starch combo

One of the classic natural deodorants is the baking soda and cornstarch combination. Mix a tablespoon of both and pat them onto the underarms. You may leave it there as its natural composition does not adversely affect the skin. Soda helps in removing the odour from the body while cornstarch absorbs excessive moisture in the sweat, thus reducing odour.