Goodbye Sweat Odour: 5 essential hacks to stay fresh all day

As you sweat, so does the odour grow! It is an undeniable fact, especially during summers. In a hot and humid climate, one starts to sweat a lot. This leads to sweat accumulation especially around underarms, neck, waist etc and in turn leads to a nasty sweat odour.
But there are natural hacks to get rid of them. While the first one is obviously how one should try to sweat less, the next part that is important is to control the odour with natural ingredients. Here’s your guide to a safe removal of sweat odour with easy kitchen ingredients.
Five effective and natural ways to get rid of sweat odour this season
Vinegar Magic
The underarms are the most affected part of the body when it comes to sweat odours. The anti-bacterial formula of apple cider vinegar helps you to get rid of nasty odours. All you have to do is mix equal parts water and apple cider vinegar and apply it to your underarms. Wait till it has dried off and then put on the clothes.
The Classic Soda-Starch combo
One of the classic natural deodorants is the baking soda and cornstarch combination. Mix a tablespoon of both and pat them onto the underarms. You may leave it there as its natural composition does not adversely affect the skin. Soda helps in removing the odour from the body while cornstarch absorbs excessive moisture in the sweat, thus reducing odour.
Citrus freshness
If you happen to have sensitive skin or sweat profusely, then all you need to do is rub a half-cut lemon onto your armpits or soak cotton pads in lemon juice and apply it. Leave it in for a few minutes and then rinse it off. The citric acid helps in killing odour causing bacteria and thus is one of the easiest hacks to turn to.
Keep this essential oil handy
For any skincare remedy, one of the widely used ingredients is the Tea Tree Oil. Its natural antiseptic and antifungal properties make it a go-to choice for everything, including removing sweat odour. All you need to do is mix a few drops of tea tree oil with water or coconut oil and apply on skin. It is important to not apply it diretly without diluting as that might cause more irritation.
What you eat = how you smell
It is an interesting but true fact that what you eat determines how you smell. Thus, drinking a lot of water and fluids to keep you hydrated helps in reducing excessive sweat thus reducing sweat odours in turn. Moreover, it is best to go low on spicy food, alcohols and caffeine during summers. Ideally foods like parsley, spinach, mint helps in keeping the body temperature cool and reduce sweat odours. Pungent ingredients like garlic and onions should be cut down.