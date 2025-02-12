Reviving tradition with purpose: Sambhavi and NASO’s artisanal collaboration

In a remarkable collaboration, Sambhavi and Naso have come together to create a collection that is more than just a celebration of craftsmanship—it's a tribute to tradition, sustainability, and social impact. The collection features exquisitely crafted perfume protective covers, blending elegance with functionality.

These covers are designed to safeguard perfume bottles while adding a touch of timeless charm. Handcrafted using 100 per cent sustainable cotton threads, the covers are not only environmentally friendly but also tactilely sensitive—perfectly suited for the artisans who rely on their sense of touch. It takes them months, even years, to master this delicate craft, making each piece a testament to patience, perseverance, and unparalleled skill.

Both brands are dedicated to reviving age-old techniques passed down through generations, empowering artisans, and ensuring sustainable livelihoods. This shared vision became the foundation of their partnership, sparking a collection that resonates with purpose.

What sets this collaboration apart is Sambhavi’s inclusive approach. They work closely with visually impaired women who have lost their sight due to various circumstances, teaching them valuable skills and buying back their creations. This initiative not only empowers these women but also guarantees a steady income, making a tangible impact on their lives. Inspired by Sambhavi’s commitment, Naso joined this journey, and together, they created a collection that celebrates traditional artistry and the resilient women behind it.