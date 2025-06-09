Move over the coastal granddaughter: Here are five ways to enjoy summer the Bengali way

Long before Eat, Pray, Love popularised the Italian concept dolce far niente — the sweetness of doing nothing — Bengalis had perfected its poetic parallel: the art of lyadh. Although frequently shunned for being laid back, any true–blue Bengali would tell you that being relaxed is a deeply cherished way of life. And this way of life majorly finds its origins in the hot and humid climate predominant in the land, particularly in the summers, which last for about, well, most of the year.
However, as an ethnicity that has never left a chance to celebrate the most mundane of occasions, throughout the years, Bengalis have perfected the art of making summers colourful as well. So, this year, why don’t you move over ‘Sufjan Stevens summer’ or elaborate Pinterest mood boards manuals on becoming a ‘Coastal Granddaughter’ and dabble in the traditional art of celebrating summer the Bengali way?
If you’ve heard about Bengalis planning their dinner at the lunch table — you couldn’t have been nearer the truth. Food is often the primary way to ring in celebrations in the community, and breakfast is truly the most important meal of the day. And one of the most popular options for breakfast is chire doi aam — flattened rice with a mango–and–curd smoothie. The sweetness of the fresh, seasonal mangoes and slight tang of curd marry rich into the smooth chire, making it a delectable start to the day. Healthy, wholesome, filling yet light on the stomach — exactly how summer food should be.
Fermented foods have long taken care of the guts of Indians and Bengalis are no exception. The staple for lunch is often panta bhat — overnight steeped rice, often paired with scrumptious yet easy–to–make delicacies such as alu bhorta (spicy, mashed potatoes) or plain onion–and–chilli slices.
Then comes the most important part — the siesta or the afternoon snap. While this post-lunch practice is quite common in a lot of countries with warmer climates, West Bengal is one of the very few states in contemporary India to still hold on to it. Many shops are shut for the two hours, particularly the ones away from the city. Not only does sleeping through the two–three warmest hours of the day gets you through the heat but also helps you get with the second half of the day with increased vitality. And the bliss of that sleep!
While this and many similar pictures of a boat on the Ganges — against the backdrop of Howrah Bridge — might scream the poster representation of Kolkata, for the residents of the city, these boat rides during sunsets have given wind to many love stories, friendships, heartbreaks or even solitude. The cool evening breeze after a sultry day has relieved the ones inside the boats as well as the ones who’s come for a walk by the river bank.
For the homebodies, there is chhaad — the terrace of their homes. Whether you spread a mat and invite your friends from the neighbourhood over for an adda, or sip a glass of shorbot and enjoy your a walk by yourself — the chhaad becomes an elusive space, which is as much of the home as it is of the world.
Here’s one tradition that’s dying the most and we badly want it back. Till a few years earlier, when generators and inverters were not norm of the day, power cuts were much more uncomfortable yet way more fun! Family members or neighbours would gather around by a dim candle, listening and telling stories, predominantly of ghosts. Whether you believe in the paranormal or are just there for the stories, the spooky or funny anecdotes would continue to become integral part of a Bengali’s identity for years to come.
Bengalis still have a name for being travel bugs, but the summer vacays that take actually finds its origin in a concept called hawa bawdol — travelling to a place just for a ‘change of air’. For a lot of health conditions, particularly ones prevalent in the summer, doctors would recommend travelling for a couple of weeks to month to a cooler region. There was a time when travelling to poschim — the west of Bengal (like Deoghar or other cities in Bihar/Jharkhand) was in vogue. These days, the location might oscillate between a hill station like Darjeeling or anywhere else across India — but for the Bengalis who can afford the time, summer holidays are imperative.