Cruise control: Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway set sail

Travellers on the move, this one is for you. Located on Old Mahabalipuram Road, Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway, part of the IHG group, is targetted at both the business and leisure traveller. As you make your way through the service lanes on the IT corridor, this nine-storey hotel, whose exterior facade dramatically resembles a ship is bound to catch your attention. If you’re driving by at night, watch out for the bright green lights running along the sides of the building.

A classic metallic black Yamaha piano welcomes you as you step into the lobby where the contemporary modern American architecture is reflected even in the placement of the lights and the layout of the reception. Jointly owned by Bengaluru-based BrigadeGroup and Chennai-based Subramanian Engineering Ltd, we’re told that Inter-Continental Hotels Group (IHG) will be managing the recently opened luxury hotel, which has a grand total of 202 rooms, with floors one and two being

dedicated to utilities like banquet and conference halls with a 150++pax cover.

The third floor, we discover, is dedicated to food and beverages. Guests can choose to dine in the all-day dining restaurant, Cafe G that serves Indian, Italian, Mexican and Continental cuisine. “The only thing missing is south Asian cuisine, which will be included on the menu shortly,” says Shipra Sumbly Kaul, the GM. And if you’re in the mood for something louder, head to the sports bar, Score, which interestingly promises the right blend of music, beverages and ambience, also houses a private lounge, and can host a group of up to 10 people.

The 32 sqm deluxe rooms come with customary fittings — Wi-Fi, iPod docks, media hub and ergonomic work area. Open your windows and you get a view of the sea along the East Coast Road on one side and a bird’s eye view of the Chennai traffic on the other. The property also houses 10 suites (42 sq m) that come with benefits like complimentary buffet breakfast at the all-day diner, high-speed internet access and laundry service.

Shipra adds that their USP is their location. “We are located right at the centre of an IT hub. Being a business hotel, we couldn’t ask for anything more. Plus our F&B services are the highlight of the experience that we provide our guests with,” she says with a smile.



At 110, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, OMR. Details: 66046604

