This festival at the Hilton Chennai promises magical flavours from Maharashtra

Hilton Chennai’s award-winning restaurant, Ayna is hosting a Flavours of Maharashtra festival, with guest Chef Nagarjun Kamble from Conrad Pune. Chef Kamble has 12 years of extensive experience in the culinary world will be dishing out soul comforting home-style Maharashtrian cuisine, quite opposite of the popular street food, that the state is known for.

Born and brought up in Pune, Chef started quite early in his career and began working in a nearby hotel and that is how he learned the finer nuances and techniques in cooking. His home flavours are closest to his heart despite knowing how to cook other forms of Indian cuisine as well.

Chef Nagarjun Kamble

Chef Kamble says, “I am very excited to be in Chennai as this is my first time in the city, and I am pleased to share my home cuisine."

One dish that you must experience at Ayna during the food festival is Mutton chaTamabda Rassa, a special fiery mutton red curry,” he recommends to guests. And for vegetarians, "the Kothimbir wadi: Crispy fried spicy coriander cakes paired with tamarind chutney".

Also, on the menu are other comforting dishes such as Tawasurmai-griddle cooked kingfish, Prawn Koliwada-semolina crusted fried prawns, Batatawada-spiced potato stuffed gram flour fritters, fried chilies and garlic chutney, Kothimbirwadi-crispy fried spicy coriander cakes, tamarind chutney and Surmaichekalwan-Konkani style king fish curry.

For dessert, look out for a decadent Basoondi – lightly sweetened reduced milk with cardamom scent and chironji nuts Amrakhand, a seasonal dessert with mango and hung curd.

Ongoing till May 24. Available for lunch and dinner.

