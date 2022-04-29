Buffet Square at Ramada Plaza Chennai has a new look and a new menu 

The 84-seater Buffet Square at Ramada Plaza Chennai is bustling with diners when we dropped by recently for lunch. Along with the usual staples, their Senior Executive Chef Haneef tells us that they have now added live stations to add to the variety. We are impressed by the pushcart in the dining area which aptly offers some of the most delectable Kolkata street foods — of course, we are talking chaats here. A piquant pani puri platter followed by a dahi papdi chaat puts us in the right mood for a scrumptious meal. “It is an exciting time for us at Buffet Square with the new and revamped menu, as well as with the brand new look of the restaurant. Our new menu now amalgamates various regional and international cuisines right from Chettinad to PanAsian. Keeping things simple has always been our motto, and keeping that in mind, we have curated Buffet Square to be a place which easily fits into every pocket and surely a place for a friends or family get-together or if they want to unwind,” says the chef, as we enjoy a tall glass of refreshing nannari sherbet.

For starters our favourites are from the Indian grill and the juicy achari tikka keeps us occupied even with tenderloin, baby corn manchurian and a saucy oriental fish keeping us fairly distracted. Salads in long stemmed glasses are a must as the mercury soars and reminds us to reach for the light and fresh dishes comprising chilled fruits and crunchy lettuce. A predictable but delicious realisation dawned upon us when we took a mouthful of the biryani — no buffet meal is complete without this one pot wonder! We dug into the fragrant rice and meat and were deeply satiated with the meal.

Desserts include Indian sweets and halwa along with numerous pastries and decadent looking brownies with strawberry shaped frosting. As we polish off the last crumb of a carrot cake slice, we concede that that qualifies as outright gluttony!

On weekdays, buffet meal priced at `999++ Sunday Brunch at `1,299++