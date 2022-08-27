Here are seven healthy snacks for your next road trip

Road trips are a getaway from the daily structured routines we often find ourselves engulfed in. It is an escape to find new paths in our lives as we slowly cruise down the highway and let our hearts wander to find peace and happiness. Road trips are meant to be happy and can get happier and more enjoyable when we keep our energy levels high and in the healthiest lane. While we all get the urge to munch on something while on a drive, it is important to note that eating junk or processed food should be strictly avoided as it can make you sick during your journey.

We bring to you a list of seven healthy and energy-filled snacks you would be fighting for, right after the fight to shotgun the passenger seat:

1. Muesli bars: Snacks made of muesli give you energy for all your fun rides. A Muesli bar is quick to make and delicious to eat. If you are going on an early morning trip and fancy a healthy snack, then Muesli with fibre-rich nutrition will warm your heart with happiness and prepare you for the fun trip ahead. Just a little preparation and you have the bars ready to go.

Also read: Take these 10 offbeat and safe road trips around metro cities in India

2. Peanut butter granola: Filled with fibre-rich rolled oats, protein-packed peanut butter, crunchy roasted peanuts & black raisins, peanut butter granola is rich in essential minerals. It adds a dazzle of deliciousness and health to one's heart. Granola is a must-have snack for a road trip if you wish to enjoy the trip to the fullest. A healthy tummy makes a happy heart, and a happy heart knows how to enjoy life's journey through all the trips it makes.

3. Protein bars: Our next healthy snack on the list are protein bars which are rich in fibre and protein from nuts, oats, multi-grains, and dry fruits. Protein bars are energy bars that provide an instant energy boost during the tiring leg of road trips. Just grab your favourite protein bar recipe and start making a protein bar of your choice.

4. Mixed dry fruit : Add a little masala, use them for garnishing or have them as they are! When mixed, a combination of dry fruits such as almonds, cashew nuts, dried dates, dried figs, walnuts, pistachios, etc., you get an Indian snack that everyone has always loved to munch on during trips of all kinds. With different flavours hitting the taste buds, this snack gets better every time you eat it. Dry fruits are packed with rich fibres, protein, and vitamins. They help lift your immunity and help you maintain a healthy heart.

Also read: Health food special: Top picks of gluten-free indulgences from bakers across Chennai

5. Granola cookies: Cookies for those who love texture, crackles, and a taste that lifts your mood. A layer of texture on the outside covers the wholesome health benefits of granola baked on the inside, these cookies made out of healthy granola will keep you energised and drift the junk cravings away.

6. Hummus and carrot: These are excellent protein-packed, fibre-rich and nutritional value snacks that will help keep your belly full and happy. One of the reasons to suggest this as a road trip snack is that you often want to eat something simply because you're bored on the road. In addition, hummus is full of vitamin B which may increase energy and reduce fatigue as your body is already running on low energy since all you've been doing is sitting in the same spot for hours. And carrots are the perfect dipping stick that will keep you busy without making a mess.