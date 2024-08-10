World on fire: Roastown Global Grill hosts special grill fest

Roastown Global Grill is hosting a special grill fest, Grillathon. The culinary adventure showcases nine unique grill and kabab creations from around the world. Following the success of last month’s World of Wings festival, the restaurant is once again pushing the boundaries of flavour.

From the Mekong River’s Grilled Fish to the intriguing Batinjan Bil Kabab, the Grillathon offers a diverse menu crafted with authentic marinades and spices. Executive chef Vineeth Kumar has said the Turkish Kare Kabab and Filipino Banana Ketchup Prawns have been particular favourites among guests.

Main Chef Mohamed Siddiq elaborates on the culinary artistry behind the menu. “The Turkish Kare Kabab is a masterpiece of taste. Each bite offers a new experience.”

The Grillathon, which kicked off on August 5, will continue till the end of the month.

Among the many grilled delights, the Skewered Chicken Bacon Roll is considered a favourite as it is a symphony of flavours and textures. Juicy chicken pieces wrapped in crispy bacon and filled with a tantalising blend of cheese and prune mince, was grilled to perfection by the chef. The accompanying chilli jam adds a sweet and spicy kick.