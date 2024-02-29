One of Hyderabad's popular cafés, known for amazing desserts, opens a new outlet in Sainikpuri

The charming café exudes a cosy ambience, making it the perfect spot to indulge your sweet cravings or enjoy quality time with loved ones. The colour scheme, in line with the brand’s ethos of subtle vibrancy, peaceful mood and a touch of femininity, adds a twist of elegance to the space. The vibrant wall paintings complement the pink palette, creating a visually appealing setting. The glass counter, showcasing a delectable array of freshly baked treats, is a feast for the eyes and the senses.

Without delay, we ordered their famous Chicken Fries. These were crispy, delightful, and just what we craved for a satisfying snack. It showcased perfectly fried chunks of chicken, expertly seasoned with peri peri masala to enhance the flavour. Accompanied by a dip, it was a memorable treat. Next on our culinary journey was the Pink Sauce Pasta, a choice we certainly don’t regret. It was a creamy, saucy delicacy, visually stunning with its vibrant medley of vegetables, including bell peppers and broccoli, and generously topped with cheese. The dish was truly luscious, promising a pleasant gastronomic experience.