One of Hyderabad's popular cafés, known for amazing desserts, opens a new outlet in Sainikpuri

Cafés and dessert shops are often cherished as delightful havens that uplift spirits and create memorable moments with friends. The expansion of such establishments to new outlets is indeed a collective boon, offering more opportunities for people to indulge and enjoy. City’s beloved café, The Funnel Hill Creamery has recently opened a new outlet in the vibrant Sainikpuri area. Known for its residential charm and youthful energy, this neighbourhood is a perfect fit for those who appreciate the joy of café culture. We visited the new outlet to experience the vibe of the place and savour the delight of mouth-watering treats.
The charming café exudes a cosy ambience, making it the perfect spot to indulge your sweet cravings or enjoy quality time with loved ones. The colour scheme, in line with the brand’s ethos of subtle vibrancy, peaceful mood and a touch of femininity, adds a twist of elegance to the space. The vibrant wall paintings complement the pink palette, creating a visually appealing setting. The glass counter, showcasing a delectable array of freshly baked treats, is a feast for the eyes and the senses.
Without delay, we ordered their famous Chicken Fries. These were crispy, delightful, and just what we craved for a satisfying snack. It showcased perfectly fried chunks of chicken, expertly seasoned with peri peri masala to enhance the flavour. Accompanied by a dip, it was a memorable treat. Next on our culinary journey was the Pink Sauce Pasta, a choice we certainly don’t regret. It was a creamy, saucy delicacy, visually stunning with its vibrant medley of vegetables, including bell peppers and broccoli, and generously topped with cheese. The dish was truly luscious, promising a pleasant gastronomic experience.
Now that we are talking about The Funnel Hill Creamery, it’s essential to acknowledge the exceptional quality of their shakes, desserts, and hot chocolate, which are truly par excellence. Among the beverages, we opted for the Chocolate Cake Milkshake, a haven for chocolate aficionados. This thick and creamy drink was topped with delectable brownie pieces, making it truly indulgent. For dessert, we savoured a slice of Nutella Cheesecake that was divine! After sampling a variety of dishes, we can confidently say that the café does not compromise on the taste. The top-notch quality of the ingredients and their freshness is reflected in the final output—the taste of the food.
Rs 950 upwards for two. At Sainikpuri.