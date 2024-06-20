The delicious case of dahi vadas

This recollection reminded me of the delicious dahi ki gujiya that is popular in the homes of Uttar Pradesh, especially in the Mathur community. I first had it at a friend’s place, where the vada, made of urad dal batter, is shaped like a gujiya (no surprise!), filled with dried fruits and then fried. It is a close cousin of the dahi bhalla, but a far superior one with more nuanced cooking, if you ask me.

And while we are on the topic of dahi-vada, how can I not mention my most favourite preparation that comes from Odisha! Yes, I am talking about the tart and spicy doi-bora alu’r dom. This street-side snack is quite the rage amongst the locals in Odisha, where the ‘bora’ is soaked in tempered buttermilk and then later served with a dollop of spiced chilled curd and the ‘alu’r dom’ subzi. I was a little apprehensive when I tried it for the first time, but this instantly became my favourite as soon as I took a bite. You can try a version of it in Bhawan at Gurugram, where Kainaz Contractor and Rahul Dua celebrate the street-side snacks from across India.