Dive into this feast where food gets as enchanting as fairytales

It has become an Instagram sensation: A large group is seated at a restaurant, ordering quick bites and cocktails; someone will drink a Hot Toddy, a martini, have a bite of Kodi Chips and Jalapeno Poppers. But then, one by one, and immediately, everyone around will start chugging a Hot Toddy.

After all, it is a home remedy made from common household ingredients to treat the symptoms of cold and flu. The drastic change of the season from winter to summer that has set already, is br utal. In Hyderabad, almost everyone these days needs cough syrup.

This week, on our visit to the newly-opened culinary bar, White Hart, the first thing we were greeted with was, of course, a Hot Toddy — hot whiskey, typically containing water, liquor, honey, lemon and herbs — the Vitamins were for our health and the honey was to soothe.

Since the food had to cater to a townsfolk’s roof of the mouth, we were recommended a plate of Kodi Chips. The crispy snack could be an excellent surprise treat for someone who just got back from work. We chowed it down while tasting the crushed garlic, smelling the garam masala, curry leaves and cumin. But if you’re likely to shake their order up, remember to call in for Jalapeno Poppers too. Full of gooey cheese and savoury bits, deep fried to golden perfection, they were warm, spicy and ultra-comforting. What more could one ask for in an appetiser?

We sat as close as we could to the Pachi Mirchi Kodi Kebab and Crispy Beijing Chicken that came next. While the former was quite the best in its category at the restaurant, the latter, although a staple in the city of emperors, was even crunchier with the white meat being relatively softer. The dish is mainly known for a core that is both juicy and crispy — the diner’s chefs being no less than those in China in adding their uniquely special techniques to take it up a notch.

To serve a bowl of Pachi Mirchi Paneer Pulao meant more effort, something more exciting, intense and interesting. We were familiar with Creamy Chicken Ragout with Mushrooms — the nutritious French delicacy which offers you nothing but a healthy and happy stomach, and thus, a happy heart. When it came to White Hart’s Grilled Chicken with Mushroom, it was something similar, adding that the chicken was loaded with such a kind of zeal that an entire family would relish.

All one needed was to immerse into heavenly baby Bella mushrooms, and chicken strips for a bunch of protein while also getting a hint of subtle sweetness which we guessed, exuded from a bit of coconut milk, required in the cooking process.

`2,000 for two. At Gachibowli.

