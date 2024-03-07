Gear up for continental bliss at Cara Cara

Cara Cara's Khubani Honey Bee is a dessert, essentially, or at least, the beginning of one. Pieces of apricot were buried into a jammy consistency. Additional flavours were needless as the floral, inviting, sweet essence of the same was the destined star. Although most of the restaurants in the city serve this delicacy, the presentation over here was blissful, to say the least. The sight of smoke and bubbles emanating from the two shot glasses around the main dessert jar was an inspiring one.

We were sure that the dessert was prepared with an extra touch of care — apricots were soaked overnight in warm water — one can pick up a flicker of sweetness from honey that does not normally end up in desserts.

A diner where chefs work rice as if it were dough, bringing out textures that run the gamut from soothingly chewy to crispy. Sticky rice moulded like a patty and lightly grilled like one, comes with chicken that is cooked over charcoal in the style of a Bangkok street vendor. To surprise us, the Baby Chicken Crackers were puffed rice which did not taste like much, but we could tear off lumps of it to chew on in the pauses between lemongrass, and scented bites of chicken and to dip into the juices left behind on the platter. Another item of what we thought was pizza got a completely different testament. The Lamb Flatbread flattened like a pupusa and griddled to dark gold, it was pulpy, nutty and peppery, as intriguing as it was hard to place on our table. The newly added items in the menu which included the Hyderabadi Murg Tikka, Double Ka Mushroom and Cherry Pepper Prawns were a beautiful setting for an artfully arranged composition, only to upstage it.

T hen, there was Mutton Galouti Kebab, slick with meat, housing clumpiness. It was fluffy and satiny, but starchy enough to hold together and stick to the golden flakes of airy golden patty for an engaging take on kebabs. The plates were composed with an eye for colour and contrast, and then decorated with garlic chips, flower petals and leaves of herbs. At the same time, much of the cooking was inspired by street food, and the dominant meals were even more dominant now than they were ever meant to be. Shortly after Cara Cara was opened, the lounge’s brightness came from tempting savouries. The food here does not wander too far from Hyderabadi taste buds to lose its way.

`3,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills.