Let the beauty and marvellous taste of Moroccan flavours tantalise your palate

Morocco, a beautiful North African nation, entices nature enthusiasts, gastronomes, and cultural aficionados alike. Its breathtaking coastal vistas, verdant mountains, and profound cultural heritage, shaped by a fusion of Arab, Imazighen, and Mediterranean influences, epitomise its enchanting allure. This place, steeped in rich cultural heritage and historical significance, is also celebrated for its delectable cuisine that showcases a wonderful fusion of sweet and savoury flavours, elevated with aromatic spices. Introducing the authentic taste of Moroccan cuisine to Hyderabadis is the newly opened restaurant, Tara Kitchen in Jubilee Hills. The restaurant, spearheaded by Hyderabadborn chef Aneesa Waheed, marks her first venture in India dedicated solely to Moroccan cuisine. With a successful track record of four restaurants in New York, five in the USA and one in New Jersey, Aneesa brings her expertise to a 60-seater restaurant, offering a menu highlighting Moroccan cuisine’s health-conscious Mediterranean roots. Having devoted significant time to exploring Morocco, she possesses an intimate understanding of its vibrant food culture, which happens to be her favourite cuisine as well. We visited the fine dining restaurant to taste the food.

Upon entering, we were transported to Morocco with a vibrant colour scheme and soothing ambience. The décor is subtle yet captivating with certain elements that left us in awe. We noticed an array of artefacts, apparel, jewellery, footwear, bags, utensils, and other antique items displayed for sale. The establishment offers traditional Moroccan items for purchase, providing visitors with an opportunity to bring a piece of Morocco home. Beyond just food, it serves as a cultural haven, immersing Hyderabadis in the essence of Morocco.