Let the beauty and marvellous taste of Moroccan flavours tantalise your palate

Morocco, a beautiful North African nation, entices nature enthusiasts, gastronomes, and cultural aficionados alike. Its breathtaking coastal vistas, verdant mountains, and profound cultural heritage, shaped by a fusion of Arab, Imazighen, and Mediterranean influences, epitomise its enchanting allure. This place, steeped in rich cultural heritage and historical significance, is also celebrated for its delectable cuisine that showcases a wonderful fusion of sweet and savoury flavours, elevated with aromatic spices. Introducing the authentic taste of Moroccan cuisine to Hyderabadis is the newly opened restaurant, Tara Kitchen in Jubilee Hills. The restaurant, spearheaded by Hyderabadborn chef Aneesa Waheed, marks her first venture in India dedicated solely to Moroccan cuisine. With a successful track record of four restaurants in New York, five in the USA and one in New Jersey, Aneesa brings her expertise to a 60-seater restaurant, offering a menu highlighting Moroccan cuisine’s health-conscious Mediterranean roots. Having devoted significant time to exploring Morocco, she possesses an intimate understanding of its vibrant food culture, which happens to be her favourite cuisine as well. We visited the fine dining restaurant to taste the food.
Upon entering, we were transported to Morocco with a vibrant colour scheme and soothing ambience. The décor is subtle yet captivating with certain elements that left us in awe. We noticed an array of artefacts, apparel, jewellery, footwear, bags, utensils, and other antique items displayed for sale. The establishment offers traditional Moroccan items for purchase, providing visitors with an opportunity to bring a piece of Morocco home. Beyond just food, it serves as a cultural haven, immersing Hyderabadis in the essence of Morocco.
We started with a refreshing Moroccan tea served from pretty silver teapots. Then, we relished Casablanca Platter which featured three kinds of sumptuous dips namely Zaalouk, Parsley Chermoula and Harissa, teamed with pita bread. It tasted splendid. Next, we had delectable Cigars that consisted of minced lamb wrapped in a crispy phyllo sheet. Warm Fig Salad was yet another soothing warm treat prepared with chickpeas, almonds and figs. Tossed in honey harissa dressing, it was healthy and filling. Their Lamb Kefta was also delightful! It had juicy meatballs cooked in homemade lemon green olive sauce. From the main course, we gorged on a variety of dishes cooked in tagine, a traditional Moroccan cooking vessel with a cone-shaped cover. Typically made up of clay, it is designed to enhance flavour, and texture of food and provide health benefits. We tried Lamb Tangia, popularly known as bachelor’s stew, a classic Moroccan tagine exuding rich flavours of saffron, preserved lemons, and smen (fermented butter). Another dish Shrimps with Parsley Chermoula was too good. It came with tender shrimp cooked in herby parsley chermoula sauce. Vegetarians can try Brinjal Croquette, having crispy fried balls made using brinjal, sun-dried tomato, and chickpeas and cooked in a heavenly tomato sauce. They paired the tagines with Khobz bread.
An exquisite Moroccan dessert, Rabtya, adorned our table, presenting a luscious milk pudding infused with fragrant orange blossom and adorned with fresh fruits. This delightful finale elevated our dining experience to unforgettable heights. Head chef Hanok eloquently briefed us on each dish, delving into its nuances and significance, ensuring a deeper appreciation of our culinary journey.
Rs 1,200 upwards for two.
At Jubilee Hills.
