Southern infusion

ITC Hotels have always been known for food and the Welcomhotel on cathedral Road is a proud torchbearer to this legacy. After the revamp, we were invited for a food tasting of some new and innovative items on the menu of the newly opened Welcomcafe marina. We loved the fresh interi ors of the space — they were earthy and vibrant at the same time, giving a very welcoming feel to the place. but then onto the food, which is the main reason why we were there.

The first ‘starter’ that came was a Mezze platter. Comprising of three types of crisps including one made from banana, what was absolutely interesting were crisps made with red rice. Red rice is considered very healthy, thanks to it having the lowest glycaemic index and higher antioxidants than any other varietal. Along with the crisps came three dips – a walnut chutney, a dip in yoghurt and a typical orange coloured coconut chutney made with dry red chillies – the taste was simply superb and brought in wholesome flavours with traditional cooking methods. Next to follow was the Kozhi Rasam Ramen. Now, this comprised of half a boiled egg, some chicken, various veggies with piping hot rasam was poured from the top. The result? Remarkable/. We are not very big fans of soup bowls, but the crunchiness of the veggies with the softness of the egg and the bite of the chicken in between was a smorgasbord of flavours on one’s palate. The typical sharp taste of the rasam played with the bland flavour of chicken to create a real umami flavour.