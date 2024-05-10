This star hotel in Chennai doles out a timeless culinary experience as part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations

It’s time to revisit the past and raise a toast to some timeless cuisines as Taj Coromandel Chennai, which is commemorating its 50th year, is all set to take foodies on a culinary journey to the days of yore.

Be it Sichuan dishes that have been specially crafted by the chefs from China, or the flavours of the countryside, including namma ooru mutton Kola urundai, the celebrations have it all!

The culinary experience has been meticulously curated by Executive Chef Sujan Mukherjee and his team. “Since the hotel has existed for 50 years, putting together this menu was not a cakewalk. We had to reach out to old chefs, hotel staff, and even guests, to prepare this menu,” he says.