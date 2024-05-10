This star hotel in Chennai doles out a timeless culinary experience as part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations

It’s time to revisit the past and raise a toast to some timeless cuisines as Taj Coromandel Chennai, which is commemorating its 50th year, is all set to take foodies on a culinary journey to the days of yore.
Be it Sichuan dishes that have been specially crafted by the chefs from China, or the flavours of the countryside, including namma ooru mutton Kola urundai, the celebrations have it all!
The culinary experience has been meticulously curated by Executive Chef Sujan Mukherjee and his team. “Since the hotel has existed for 50 years, putting together this menu was not a cakewalk. We had to reach out to old chefs, hotel staff, and even guests, to prepare this menu,” he says.
Our gastronomic journey began at Golden Dragon, one of the first restaurants to serve Sichuan cuisine in Chennai. The design elements at the fine dining restaurant transported us to the Far East.
We kicked off our meal with the appetising Char choy tofu soup, a concoction of Sicuhan pickled vegetables and vermicelli noodles. We followed it up with the fiesty Crispy butter corn, which we were informed is an old-time favourite.
The authentic flavours of the Sichuan and Canton, and the tantalising textures and delectable flavours of the robust Crunchy lotus root, Singapore chilli crab meat, Zima lamb, and Quiver chicken had us in complete awe. All this as we tuned into the stories of the hotel’s popular Gilli biriyani and its origin.
We then made a quick stopover at Anise (erstwhile Pavilion), named after the popular spice, where we tried an exquisite ravioli and pizza. The presence of fresh raw mango in the pizza gave an alluring boost to the entire dining experience.
As we bit into the sour mango, we were in gastronomic heaven. It seemed like a perfect blend of Eastern and Western influences. The chef, meanwhile, regaled us with stories of food that stood the test of time.
Our next pit stop was Southern Spice. As the sinful aroma of strong spices wafted in the air, we were instantly transported to the rich history of South India.
The striking décor, grand interiors, and rich artwork were a treat to the eyes, while the aroma of the quintessential South Indian menu, which had treated our taste buds for years, ensured that our discerning Indian palates did not have a single dreary moment during our meal.
The squishy and delicious banana dosai set the tone for the southern sojourn. We then doused the adai with cubes of butter and jaggery, and dipped the Kuzhi paniyaram into four enticing varieties of chutney. And we must say, it was a riot of flavours. The highlight of the meal was the succulent mutton kola urundai, sumptuous minced meat balls, which are traditionally served to grooms after weddings.
This was followed by some piping hot, soft as a feather appams that were served along with Vatha kuzhambu, vegetable stew, and Meen kuzhambu. The southern fare ensured that the timeless delights remained the jewel in the crown. We ended the elaborate gourmet spread with some inviting Choux pastry made with fresh mango and a Chocolate pyramid at Anise. The celebrations are also on at Chipstead and La Patisserie.
Prices start at `1,000 for one person (without alcohol). All dining experiences have a 50 per cent discount. Celebrations on until August 3.
Mail: sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: psangeetha2112