This bar in Hyderabad's IT hub cherishes a flair for innovation

At Post Card, the essence of the menu lies in its clever blend of familiar Indian flavours with international culinary elements. This creates a delightful dining experience where traditional Indian dishes are reimagined with exciting, unexpected twists from around the globe. For instance, their unique take on tacos: they fill them with Amritsar-style Chhole (spicy chickpeas) and use soft kulcha bread instead of the typical corn or flour tortilla.

The creative fusion not only transforms the texture and presentation but also merges the hearty, spiced taste of North Indian street food with a beloved Mexican format, making the dish intriguing and approachable for those who enjoy exploring different cuisines. The blend of the old and new, the domestic and the foreign, is what makes dining here a truly enriching experience.

Starting with the stuffed Cheese Soya Chaap, the dish takes simple soya to another level by stuffing it with cheese, creating a delightful contrast between the chewy soya and the creamy, molten cheese core. It’s both smoky and creamy, hitting all the right notes for a starter.

Then there are the barbecue chicken lava sliders, which are deliciously messy. The chicken, drenched in a spicy, gooey barbecue sauce and packed into soft buns, makes for a bold and satisfying bite. It’s the kind of dish that's both comforting and exciting.

The Amritsar Chhole Kulcha tacos are a clever fusion that really works. Instead of traditional taco shells, they use soft, pillowy kulcha bread filled with spicy chhole (chickpeas). The chickpeas are well-seasoned with a nice tangy kick, and the fresh onions and herbs on top add freshness and crunch.