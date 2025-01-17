The menu at this café in Hyderabad will force you to trace the roots of each flavour

Jubilee hills is known for old bungalows turned into small quaint cafes. This Fifth Street is one such café, but a massive bungalow revamped into a café which aims at building a community. The architecture and older wooden elements remind you of an aged property with a lot of stories to tell. This café, with the capacity of 500 has a huge outdoor, balcony and terrace seating along with smaller rooms of indoor seating which can serve as a conference room, a co working space, or for private dinners. Their new fusion menu is a mix of flavours of multiple cuisines.

We started the meal with Guntur chilli potatoes, a perfect bar snack. The deep fried potato wedges were mildly crispy and had a prominent taste of coriander, curry leaves and sauteed onion. This addictive dish had a spicy aftertaste brought about by red, green chillies, and crushed chilli sprinkled on top. Picking up on the south Indian flavours, the Malabar chicken wings made us lick our fingers. The juicy chicken took us to the Malabar coast filled with coconut and pepper.