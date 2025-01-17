The menu at this café in Hyderabad will force you to trace the roots of each flavour

Jubilee hills is known for old bungalows turned into small quaint cafes. This Fifth Street is one such café, but a massive bungalow revamped into a café which aims at building a community. The architecture and older wooden elements remind you of an aged property with a lot of stories to tell. This café, with the capacity of 500 has a huge outdoor, balcony and terrace seating along with smaller rooms of indoor seating which can serve as a conference room, a co working space, or for private dinners. Their new fusion menu is a mix of flavours of multiple cuisines.
We started the meal with Guntur chilli potatoes, a perfect bar snack. The deep fried potato wedges were mildly crispy and had a prominent taste of coriander, curry leaves and sauteed onion. This addictive dish had a spicy aftertaste brought about by red, green chillies, and crushed chilli sprinkled on top. Picking up on the south Indian flavours, the Malabar chicken wings made us lick our fingers. The juicy chicken took us to the Malabar coast filled with coconut and pepper.
Another appetiser which could serve as a perfect bar snack was Exotic vegetable tempura—deep fried veggies coated with tempura flour and tossed in garlic and sweet onion sauce. On taking a bite, we could first taste the sweetness of the sauces, and in contrast, the aftertaste was notably spicy. The flavour was just enough not to subdue the natural taste of vegetables.
For the main course, we tried an African-inspired preparation, Butter paneer bunny chow. The hollowed panini loaf was filled with a rich buttery, creamy paneer gravy infused with desi masalas. This wholesome recipe was served with a side of pickled onions and lime, further enhancing the Indian touch. We couldn’t stop eating this baked goodness topped with cheese. The second dish of this course was as creamy as the former. The rich Mushroom risotto was given a south Indian touch with crushed pepper; it reminded us of the pepper rice served in temples.
A meal is incomplete without dessert. We were presented the Blueberry cheesecake, a classic. The hard biscuit layer had a nutty taste to it, while the cream cheese was thick and dense, topped with sweet blueberry compote with chunks. It was a perfect end to our meal.
INR 1,100 for two. At Jubilee Hills.