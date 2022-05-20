Treat yourself to a quick luxe lunch at The Oberoi Grand's Baan Thai

If it’s been a busy day and you are looking to treat yourself to a quick luxe lunch, head out to The Oberoi Grand's Baan Thai. They have introduced a 30 Minute Break lunch concept for people who are always on the go. This three-course set meal menu is short and crisp- quite literally so. Curated by Chef Klae Somsuay. Available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, one can expect a single serving of Tom Kha soup, curry bowl, and Tab Tim Samsee to wrap things up quickly. While you can choose from a spectrum of green, red, and yellow curries, the other two parts aren’t flexible. Immerse in some authentic Thai experience in between your busy work schedule this summer.

Price for Two: Rs. 1350 for Veg; Rs 1500 for Non-Veg

Available only for Lunch on weekdays: 12.30 pm to 3.00 pm