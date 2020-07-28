For the fitness freaks, who also crave for a healthy dose of sweetness in their daily diet, whey protein ice-creams are God-send options. These ice creams make for a refreshing treat post-workout and also aid in muscle growth and preventing muscle breakdown.

Many homegrown brands including Get-A-Whey, Go Whey and Koozies are already there in the market catering to the growing demand for whey protein ice creams. Now, Middle East's first high whey protein ice cream brand, LightWhey, has joined the bandwagon with their delicious range of ice cream offerings.

Each 125 ml tub of these flavoursome ice creams are imported directly from the UAE and contains 14 gm of very high-quality whey protein, that's low in calories with minimal carbohydrates, fats, artificial colours and preservatives. A gluten-free product, these ice creams are safe for even diabetics.

Light Whey ice creams

"Whey protein is most efficiently absorbed by the human body. It not only helps with weight loss but also in muscle building, fights depression and high blood pressure. It also boosts the immune system. Xylitol on the other hand, helps protect your bones as you age. It also helps your body in fighting cavities and lung and ear infections.We are here to change the preconceived notions like whey protein is just for body-builders," tells Somya Arya, master franchisee with exclusive distribution rights for India.

LightWhey ice creams



LightWhey ice creams come in four tempting flavours including strawberry, caramel, vanilla (they have 12.5g carb content and 3.13g fat content) and chocolate (it has 13.3 carb content and 5.5g fat content). We tasted the varieties and were impressed by the smooth creamy texture and near-natural flavour of the gelatos. We especially hearted their vanilla and caramel versions for their velvety texture and awesome flavours.

LightWhey ice creams

What's good news is that the brand also has plans to introduce other products including ice cream sticks and sandwiches in the Indian markets. LightWhey is the only brand in the world to make high whey protein ice cream sandwich.



LightWhey ice creams are available at The Daily cafe and you can also order them on 9830931606 /

Price of a 125 ml tub: Rs 300