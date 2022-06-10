Head out to Beyzaa Hotel & Suites for some authentic Peshawari experience

Peshawari cuisine dates back to centuries and has made its way into India all the way from Afghanistan, through Pakistan over time. Largely based on meat dishes that use exotic spices such as saffron, cardamom and cinnamon to name a few, Peshawari cuisine is a potpourri of various cultures that has evolved with time. There’s good news for you if this makes you excited already as Beyzaa Hotel & Suites, Sector V has recently added this diverse cuisine to its list of offerings apart from Continental and Pan-Asian.

“North India is a melting pot of various cuisines and is heavily influenced by its international neighbours when it comes to gastronomy. When a particular speciality travels through places and time, it picks up different other nuances. Peshawari cuisine specifically is solely identifiable by its taste but is difficult to lay your hands on especially in Kolkata. Keeping in mind that our Motorworks and Brewing Company is predominantly a microbrewery, we have introduced a host of Peshawari finger foods apart from small fillers that will complement our house-brewed range of beers aptly,” shares Chef Sanjit Roy, Director of the hotel’s F&B production. The range of dishes is also available on made-to-order basis and can be booked for personal occasions due to take place at the luxe venue.

The five course menu is a flavour bomb in itself that kicks off with a comfortable green salad and moves on to a host of kebabs served on a platter basis. These platters are a one-stop combo for meat lovers, who are looking to nibble on some delectable, melt-in-mouth appetisers while sipping on some summer special Rice or Watermelon Beer from the brewing barrels of the place. Consisting of Galouti, Tikka & Reshmi Kebabs alongside a fish bite, it also has a vegetarian counterpart where mushroom galoutis steal the show.

Moving on to the mains, Chhote Mote Aloo aur Anardana and Paneer Khurchan is something we suggest you to definitely pair with the intensely aromatic Dum Saffron Rice that settles comfortably in your stomach. We were completely taken over by the layers of flavour each of these dishes hold.

“The dominating spices in each of these dishes vary from one to the other. Our house-made Punjabi Garam Masala and Tandoori Masala is a secret giveaway. We also use Khus Khus roots in some of our dishes for some additional zing,” adds Chef Sanjit. Their Wood Apple Ice Cream is the perfect ending to this spicy whirlwind of flavours.

Wood Apple Ice Cream

The F&B section of the hotel is due to get a complete facelift as the much revered Bakstage, is due to reopen in a few months with the makeover of a coffee shop while Motorworks and Brewing Company will remain to be centred around the brewery and focus on catering people looking to unwind after a long day at work.

Price for two: Rs. 1200+ onwards (without alcohol)

Pic Credits: Anindya Saha