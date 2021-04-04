These bunny platters and cheeseboards are likely to be conversation starters all year round. But of course, what better time to whip them out and show them off than on Easter?

Serein, a conscious and intelligently curated lifestyle home decor brand has launched a new limited edition collection solely dedicated to the theme of Easter. For the uninitiated, rabbits have long been associated with Easter as they are known for their energetic breeding and symbol of life.

The Ahmedabad-brand has introduced two platter boards, one taking the form of a rabbit’s figure and the other, a frame of its facial structure. The two toned boards in wood and marble constituents, with a hint of gold. They promise to add a sleek, earthy design sentiment to your table settings, with a hint of quirky fun as well.

Available on their website. Price on request.