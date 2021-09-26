Suit your cases in style

Raise the Bar: For this, you will need a slightly sturdy case. Else, you can cut an MDF slab and place it on the base so that the bottles don’t wobble. Then, just get a local fabricator to weld an iron stand for it and you’re ready to raise a toast.

Case Cabinet: You will need equal sized suitcases for this one, though the colours can vary. Also, a carpenter who can make a wooden frame and narrow shelves. Then, simply slip each case into each shelf and you have a very creative chest of drawers.

Centrestage: A vintage suitcase always makes for a great coffee table. In fact, the older, more battered it is, the more character it will lend to your space. If it’s deep enough, you can place it directly on the floor, if not, you can easily get a stand made for it.

Side Table: Another easy-peasy DIY. Just take your old suitcase and plonk it on an existing side table. Make sure you glue the top of the table to the bottom of the suitcase so that it doesn’t start to shift.

Suitcase Seat: This will require some carpentry in the form of legs. Also, you will need to make the seat more sturdy by lining it with ply. Then, add foam cushioning to the bottom and top, cover it with a fabric of your choice, and sit pretty.

Stylish Shelves: Here, you will need to chop up your cases to a quarter of their depth for best results. Then, all you need is to hang them on your wall pretty much like normal shelves. The more varied the colours and styles, the prettier your wall will look.