The Perfect Pour by Mumbai-based Vaniitha Jaiin launches range of crystal drinkware

Who can know their wine and whisky glasses better than a wine and spirit connoisseur? And when that connoisseur decides to design those glasses, how can you not raise a toast to that? So, when Mumbai-based Vaniitha Jaiin of The Perfect Pour launched a range of crystal drinkware, we obviously wanted to find out all about them.

But first, a bit about The Perfect Pour. Jaiin launched this unique consultancy about nine years ago which helps corporates and individuals demystify the world of wines and spirits by teaching them to fully understand and appreciate their drink.“I tried to bring forth a creative approach to evoke a sense of curiosity and appreciation of alcoholic beverages among enthusiasts. Over the years, I have been a consultant to restaurants, hotels, importers, corporates, lifestyle brands, media networks and ultra-high-net-worth individuals for wine and spirits buying, curation of bespoke experiences, building portfolio strategies for import, brand management, designing specific food and beverage programmes as well as curated drink menus for events,” she explains.

Little wonder then that legendary British glassmaker Dartington Crystal known for its high quality handcrafted glassware and one of the few glassmakers to supply to the royal British household, chose her to be their collaborator, along with thinKitchen, India’s only omnichannel retailer of global and premium homeware brands. The result is ‘The Connoisseur Collection,’ consisting of two bespoke functional line of glasses for wine and whisky.

“Our ‘Connoisseur Collection’ offerings have been handcrafted in England using the age-old mouth-blown glass making technique, with the finest crystal to give them a luxurious look and feel as well as brilliant clarity. I have put in years of research and experience into conceptualising these special glasses, and I pride myself on the final result which is a combination of science and art,” she says.

Interestingly, the wine glasses from the collection are meant for universal use, since all types and variations of grape can be enjoyed in them without compromising their aroma, flavour or texture in any manner. The whisky glasses are designed for tasting and savouring the drink in all its glory. Both sets of glasses have unusual yet appealing shapes, making them decorative bar items while reducing the need to invest in multiple items of glassware to cater to different drink preferences. Available at thinkitchen.in website and @theperfectpour.