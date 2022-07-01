Your own li’l jungle

For city dwellers, the concept of greenery is still a luxury. Having spent a good amount of time working from home, many have turned into garden enthusiasts, and keeping a bit of green indoors has become the norm. Now, balcony gardening is emerging as a new trend. The roughly 70sqft balconies, which were once a space to dry clothes and keep leftover stuff when there is no room inside, have become the spot to unwind amid nature.

“Home gardeners have always been there. It is just that now, more and more people are becoming plant parents due to the pandemic. In the case of apartments, only balconies have a considerable amount of space where you can grow many varieties of plants in open space,” says Arun T G, an architect at The Graphite Divine Homes. However, the balcony garden is not just about greenery.

“The concept is also used to purify the air quality. Plants like ZZ (Zamioculcas Zamiifolia), peace lilies and snake plants give fresh air. The benefit of these air plants is that they don’t require much maintenance,” adds Arun.Commonly hanging plants such as spider plants, English ivy, ; vertical garden varieties like pothos, philodendron; plants that can be dangled out the bottom of pots are used for a balcony garden. However, in cities, most set up tropical and zen gardens.

“Tropical has leafy varieties, whereas zen garden has limited plants. Setting up a small pond or fountain, rustic furniture, a combination of grey and white pebbles and small varieties of palms will help make up a Japanese concept,” says Susan Aby, landscape architect at Uru designs in Kochi.

Planning a balcony

Apartments with a south-facing balcony would have the maximum amount of sunlight. So do the top floor balconies. According to experts, setting up a balcony garden in such spaces can control the climate within the apartment. “If there’s too much sunlight, sun-loving plants like small potted lemons, bamboo and guava can give shade. Then the breeze from the balcony window will be cool,” says Susan.

Aesthetic

If you are concerned about the beauty of the garden, hanging small pots along the railings and grills would be a good idea. Hanging potted vines amid money plants along with keeping small buddha structures radiates a peaceful atmosphere. Vegetables can also be grown on balconies. “It is good to have a cluster of varieties. But make sure they all go well together. Keeping a hybrid cabbage or spinach among leafy plants would not look odd,” says Susan.

Keep in mind

Water-proof planters and a drip irrigation system are a must. Have a drainage system on the balcony, in case of overflowing. “These days artificial grass is embedded on the floor to keep the tile safe. In Kochi, people are going for a jungle-like aesthetic - this is the new trend,” says Sree Prasad, manager of Balcony The Store. Since the top floor is windy, avoiding small stem plants would be ideal.