Cycle Upcycle: Here's how you can recycle 

Basin Beauty: Have you ever seen a more stylish wash basin than this? A great idea for a powder room, all you need is an old bike, a slab of wood, a basin and a good plumber.

Light it Up: Nail two brackets on a wall and hang up your bike. Add string lights, and hey presto, you have yourself a fun light feature. A kid’s bike will work best here but big bikes will do just as well.

Wheels of Time: This will require some outside expert help. But once you turn the wheel of your cycle into a giant clock, you’ll have a statement piece like no other.

Fence Sitters: Check out an old bicycle repair shop and ask for broken, defunct pieces of old bikes. Then, just get an ironsmith to weld the pieces and make you a funky fence like no other.

Garden Party: Put flower pots on it and use them as a planter in your garden, your verandah, or your balcony. You could leave it as is, or paint it pink like this, or any other hue your heart desires.

