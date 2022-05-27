Brandberry’s latest collection of home décor is all about serenity and quirkiness  

The pandemic has taught us the importance of good home decor. Elegantly designed interiors are sure to lift up one’s mood . Brandberrys, a luxury home décor label has been creating waves in the online shopping scene with their carefully chosen range of imported home products personally curated by Founder and CEO Serene Goraya. Launched in 2020 during the pandemic, it was initially started as a website that curated and sold digital art exclusively to bring colour and new-age designs to homes across the country.

Now, Brandberrys offers dedicated luxury home décor products like vases, bed linen, tableware, wall art, and other decorative items. “After days of being indoors, and watching every possible show on Netflix, my husband and I noticed that we were drawn towards modern and elegant home décor items shown in the shows. So, we started hunting for them which led to the starting of our label. We curate and import from South Asian countries. Quirky décor items made of resin, ceramic and glass were the initial products we showcased. Later on, we added tableware, bedding sets, bath accessories and storage belts,” shares the Hyderabad-born founder.

Black ruffle bed set

Armed with a background in IT and a natural flair for style, Serene Goraya has been mindful of the increasing plastic waste, which is one of the causes of global warming; that is why the brand focuses on eco-friendly packaging to diminish plastic waste and choosing different avenues for biodegradable packaging. “ We are planning to expand through franchises in a couple of years,” concludes Serene.

Rs 800 upwards. Available online.