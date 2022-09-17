The all-new IKEA campaign in Hyderabad aims to strengthen its connection with Indian customers

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has recently declared its new brand positioning — Ghar Aa Jao/Come Home to IKEA, with a consolidated strategy across markets. According to the information on IKEA’s official website, the new positioning seeks to create a deeper sense of ‘emotional’ and ‘rational’ connection to and communication with the customers on September 17, 2022, at 7 PM IST.

Running across several channels like TV, print, radio, OOH, digital, social and stores, the campaign aims for cooperation between the brand and traditional values of Indians who celebrate notable occasions.

The primary objective of the Netherlands-based multinational conglomerate is to reinforce the idea that makes its customers feel at home in everything that they do.

Furthermore, the campaign aspires to enable the creation of a ‘heart-warming’ experience for its consumers to enjoy the festivities and celebrations, while involving themselves in social engagements from the comfort of their homes. This would make them feel closer to people and the space they breathe in.

The spirit of the Ghar Aa Jao campaign includes television commercials, which depict warmth, love and the feeling of Life At Home as they shop at IKEA stores. What else? The company also has influencers onboard like Mallika Dua, Danish, Salt and Jahnavi Dasetty aka Mahathalli to generate immersive and fun-filled content around its campaign.

IKEA will also take over iconic places in the cities to connect with its people. It seeks to share a glance into Life At Home at its stores. Mumbai’s Gateway of India, Bengaluru’s Town Hall and Hyderabad’s Chowmanhalla Palace will be some of the big cities to light up and greet their customers with their visual treats and other offerings.

Sharing insights into the new IKEA campaign, Anna Ohlin, the company’s country marketing manager said, “IKEA’s new campaign celebrates the love for home and focuses on the value home holds in bringing people closer. The many people in India are full of warmth and love for each other, and we want to build a deep, emotional connection between our customers and their homes. With IKEA’s new positioning of Ghar Aa Jao, we are trying to tap into this cultural context while warmly inviting the many people to come and visit the IKEA store, our home, in their city.”