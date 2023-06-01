Quirky home living brand Chumbak reopens its Viviana Mall store in Thane 

The fashion-forward home décor and accessories brand, Chumbak just had the grand reopening of its store located at Viviana Mall, Thane. Renowned for its stylish and contemporary assortment of design-focused collections spanning various lifestyle categories, the Thane store boasts a delightful array of premium ceramics and woodenware for dining purposes. Additionally, they offer a wide selection of meticulously handcrafted stainless steel and copper drinkware, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

Upholstery

Also read: Architect & Interior designer Fainy Thakor of 'Art Attaichi': A suitcase of creativity

The store features an extensive range of decorative accents capable of infusing vibrancy into any lacklustre space within your home. Whether it's charming planters for your tables or captivating wall plates and art décor for your gallery, they have it all! Speaking about the reopening of the store at Viviana Mall, Vivek Prabhakar, Co-founder, Chumbak, said, “We are excited to have reopened our doors at Viviana Mall with a bigger and better experience for our consumers. Viviana Mall is the preferred lifestyle shopping destination in Thane, and we’re looking forward to a great partnership to provide our customers with the best retail experience.”

Dinner set

This store is also a treasure trove of quirky soft furnishings. Think cushions, furniture, throws, and rugs that will jazz up any living space, be it your cosy den, the great outdoors, your study nook, your kitchen, or even your snooze-worthy bedroom!

Copper drinkware

Also read: OBEETEE carpets, in association with Tissage, launches Impasto collection

What more? Calling all you jet-setters out there, make sure to swing by their collection of delightful souvenirs. It's a must-see for those seeking a little piece of nostalgia to remind them of their globetrotting adventures. For party animals, don't miss out on their dining gift sets. They're sleek, contemporary, and infused with a healthy dose of pop culture inspiration for that playful vibe.

Rs. 600 upwards. Available online and at the Thane store.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada