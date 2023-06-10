Rules for decorating with colour

Colour is a powerful transformative design tool and can have a profound impact on your mood and emotion. Some believe fiery tones evoke rage and passion. For example, blue can calm you down after a stressful day, and green encourages rest and relaxation. Every aspect of interior decorating requires a thorough understanding of colour. However, if you are colour-averse decorating with colour can be an intimidating experience. Well, here is a guide to help you infuse some colour into your home, which can even be an extension of your personality. But before you make the choice, first improve your colour knowledge with these tips.

Choose a room to experiment

If you are decorating for the first time, colour can be intimidating. If you are confused where to start, choose a small space in the house, a guest room or a home office. This will help you try new colours or wallpaper patterns without too much stress. But chalk out a plan before you start. It’s important to have an overall concept before you begin colouring one particular room.

Steer clear of Yellow Ones

To create an illusion of space white is a go-to hue. However, not all whites are created equal. A gray or blue undertone helps to keep your whites crisp, but steer clear of yellow whites, as they can look dirty and even close in a space. When creating the illusion of space in a room, always stick to the lighter end of the spectrum.

Infuse some colour into your home

Pair complementary colours

While some colours can clash terribly, others can naturally work well together. But how will you know which one to incorporate into your space? When pairing colours, first get to know the colour wheel. Pair complementary colours together if you want to create a vibrant, and feisty interior. You can also work within tones or work with colours on either side of your main colour. Orange, green, blue and yellow always work well together. By pairing the right colours you can create a calming and serene interior.

Understand each colour

It’s important you understand that each shade has an underlying personality. While red is jumpy, full of adrenaline, blue is serene and calm. The party really starts only when you start mixing colours.

Brighten up an ensuite bathroom with bright colours or wallpaper

Bathroom is the best place to try some bright colours and floral wallpapers. But there are a few things you should know about placement. Avoid wet areas as well as above the railing as your wallpaper won’t survive. Using one solid colour or even using tiles is the best option below the railing. You can experiment with bold coloured tiles throughout.

Use dark colours in small spaces

Dark colours like charcoal will work well to cocoon a small space. This creates a kind of boudoir effect, and will make a bedroom feel cosy.



