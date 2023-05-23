Follow these tips to revive your homegrown plants

Are you a plant parent? Are you tired of your plants dying despite your best efforts to keep them alive and healthy? Are you fed up with wondering what went wrong? Take a deep breath and relax. We've put together a no-nonsense guide to help you care for your plant children.

Step One: Sign of life

To resuscitate a plant, you must first check for symptoms to see if there is still hope. To be sure, you can look in two places. To begin, look for any remaining green in the stem. Any traces of green on the stem indicates that you might be able to revive it. You should also take a look at the roots. The roots contain a wealth of information about the general health of the plant. Even if the shoot (parts of the plant above the ground) seem dead and dry, the roots might still be functioning, taking in the necessary nutrients and water. Healthy roots appear plump and are white or tan with white tips.

Step Two: Dead foliage

It is critical to remove all of the dead areas. This allows the plant to direct its efforts to the sections that are still operational. Proceed with the stems, a bit at a time, until they show green symptoms. If the stems are fully dead but the roots are still alive, leave about 5 cm of stem above the ground. As your plant recovers, new branches will sprout from the old stems.

Step Three: Overwatering/Underwatering

Water is essential for plant growth, yet over- and under-watering are typical mistakes that most people make. So, how do you know if you've overwatered it? Plants that have been overwatered will have brown or yellow withered leaves with moist soil, which can be extremely destructive to roots and cause them to decay. If this is the case, you must take urgent action. Consider moving the plant out of direct sunlight and not watering it again until the soil is entirely dry. If the soil becomes damp, you may need to replace both the soil and the pot.

Similarly, a plant that is not properly hydrated begins to wilt. The leaves will begin to turn brown and fall off. The soil will crack and pull away from the pot's edges. Soaking an under-watered plant in water for a few hours is the best approach to rejuvenating it. Now that you've learned your lesson, conduct some research on your plant's watering habits and stick to them.

Step Four: Lighting

It is widespread knowledge that sunshine is an essential input for plant health. You must ensure that your plant receives an adequate quantity of sunlight—not too much or too little. A plant that has not received enough sunlight will have pale leaves and weak stems. After determining your plant’s light requirements, you can relocate it to a more suitable place in your home. Depending on its condition, a supposedly dead plant may come back to life sooner rather than later with this simple modification.

Step Five: Humidity

Plants native to tropical climates should be returnued to a similar environment. Plants with thicker, waxier leaves withstand dry air better, which is the case in most homes. While houseplants have been adapted to live indoors and don't necessarily require particularly humid circumstances, most won't like being next to a heater or air vent, as this can be too dry for them.

Step Six: Additional nutrients

It is critical to feed your plant during the spring and summer growing seasons. Weak stems and discoloured leaves suggest malnutrition; thus, reviving a dying plant will require compost or fertiliser. Wait a month or two to see if anything changes. If no progress is made, it is time to call it quits. But composting the plant instead of throwing it away may be a preferable option.

