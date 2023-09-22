Crafted for heritage: Thai uxury home decor label Lotus Arts de Vivre returns to Chennai with new pieces

Craftsmanship and quality — the essentials in the world of art — are a priority for Lotus Arts de Vivre. This artefacts, jewellery and home décor brand from Thailand has managed to preserve tradition and heritage in the form of the beautiful pieces that they’re showcasing



We talked to founder Rolf von Bueren about the showcase and learned more about the presentation along with the importance of heritage in the creation of such artistic pieces, and much more. Excerpts:



What are some of the highlight pieces at the showcase?

Some of the exquisite pieces on display for the discerning clientele of Chennai include the Mahogany Bowl with Zebra Head, Nautilus Shell Rabbit Bowl, Glass Container with Silver Rhino, Brown Leather Elephant, Rhino, Bulldog, Lion stools, Glass Plate with Goldfish and Lotus Leaves, a series of décor items that are the ultimate in luxury.



How are these pieces elevating the essence of artistic home décor?

From our experience, well-to-do people live in two ways — cluttered or minimalistic. The majority of the people in India and Asia love cluttered lifestyles. Cluttered indicates they have many pieces. They're members why they bought it, from where and its significance. We are the last ones in the world who are creating pieces by combining wood. Some Italians used to do it but the pandemic has wiped them out.



Also Read: Give your home a classic makeover using mirrors



When it comes to wood, it has three lives — one as a living tree, one as dead, one when it is used in a fireplace and we recycle the wood used for pipes. We buy this wood from China and especially Japan. The Japanese believe every wood has a spirit. They collect wood pieces and see something that the Westerners don’t see. We are desperately buying all kinds of wood in Japan but the resources are becoming less and less. We are grateful for the wood from Japan, using that we create designs that are beautiful and decorative and loved by the buyer.



As per your observation, what kind of crafts and artistic preferences do you think the Chennai market enjoys?

I think Chennai is quite a difficult market, quite open to artistic presentation. South Indians are very artistic and very particular with what they choose to not like. When they see something they really like they don’t hold back and buy.



How has the collaboration with Heeramaneck and Sons elevated this range further?

The way we recognise each other is exceptional. Heeramaneck and Sons is probably one of the really well-known and accepted jewellers in India. They have great quality, designs and craftsmanship. We have known them for 40 years and what they do is superb. They are also really honest and exceptional at design; it’s a great partnership.



Also Read: Aesthetic transformations of small apartments for Gen Z homeowners



Tell us about the importance of heritage and history that goes into creating such majestic pieces. Craftsmanship has become rare in the West and Lotus Arts d e Vivre also owes much to Thai and Asian craftsmen whose precious artistry can become lost in contemporary industrial societies. We are proud to have resisted the temptation to enter into mass production and instead remain a producer of mainly single-piece jewellery and accessories. Lotus Arts de Vivre has contributed its share in preserving some of the traditional skills that were under siege from machine-made factory products.



What are some of the values that an artist should possess?

Imagination for sure. A good designer should have more qualities such as proportion. Judging proportion is required in all art forms. In the background, the calculation of the cost is an important quality because the end calculation should not be too expensive. Customers know what price is appropriate and that need has to be met. What price is appropriate in New York, differs from the price in Bangkok or India.

Rs. 30,000 onwards.

On till September 23.

At Apparao Galleries, Nungambakkam.

Also available online.