Modernism Plus: Art, Design & Beyond exemplifies the spirit of ‘Made in India’

In the realm of contemporary design and art, Modernism Plus: Art, Design & Beyond embraces a dynamic exploration of creativity and innovation. Curated by Sripriya Ganesan and Rambha Seth, who are architects/designers by profession and art patrons, this exhibition brings together visionary furniture designers and talented artists who push the boundaries of their respective fields. While Kanika & Jwalant epitomise parametric furniture design, combining artistry and technology; Luv & Harshita’s exploration of materiality in furniture design unveils a harmonious interplay of form and substance, adding tactile engagement to the show. Then there’s Vaishnavi Walvekar’s lifestyle products that exude a deep appreciation for indigenous craftsmanship, with her paper mâché creations. Shailesh Rajput’s biophilic designs caught our attention and how he brought out the beauty of handcrafted lighting designs to life through craftsmanship rooted in India. To add a touch of whimsy, the curators decided to include Namit Khanna’s pieces that seamlessly integrate contemporary design with Indian manufacturing expertise, while Rickey and Vipul Sachdev’s conversation-starting statement pieces exude artistry and functionality.

Also read: Give your home a classic makeover using mirrors

Complementing these visionary furniture designers, the curated art collection showcases the powerful works of Rewati Shahani; Rajvi Dedhia’s pieces that resonate with a delightful ambiguity; Harshit Bondre who transports us into the fourth dimension through his work; Rutva Joshi’s amalgamation of age-old techniques and crafts with modern and contemporary forms. “We draw inspiration from the iconic MoMA (Museum of Modern Art).This exhibition is our tribute to the spirit of innovation and creativity that MoMA has long embodied. As we present visionary furniture designers and talented artists, we celebrate the legacy of modern art and design while embracing contemporary perspectives that push the boundaries of their respective fields,” the curators tell us.

Price starts at Rs 12,000.

September 26, 5.30 pm to 8 pm.

At The Folly, Amethyst, Royapettah.



Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @rupsjain

Also read: Anakka Design pop-up to showcase inlay furniture from Rajasthan