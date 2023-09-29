Decode the magic of pixel art with Chumbak’s new homeware collection Pixel Paisley

Travel back to the vibrant era of the 80s and 90s, when video games like Mario 64 and GoldenEye 007 captured the imagination of an entire generation. They were immersive universes, replete with pixelated characters that danced across our screens, their movements akin to intricate mosaics coming to life. The allure of these games lay in their enchanting pixel artistry, which was created from countless digital threads.

From Pixel Paisley collection

However, by the 2000s, the once-popular pixel art, found itself eclipsed by the emergence of three-dimensional graphics and complex computing systems. But nostalgia is a powerful force — one that refuses to be easily relegated to the annals of history. In today’s time, designers, graphic artists, retro gamers, and even NFT creators continue to cherish the magic of the pixelated past, experimenting with its timeless charm. Recently, Chumbak, a lifestyle accessories brand, revived the pixel art aesthetic in its new homeware collection Pixel Paisley.

From Pixel Paisley collection

The pieces exude a touch of whimsy brought to life with vibrant and quirky pixel art. Telling us about this blast from the past kind of collection, Shubhra Chadda, Co-founder, Chumbak, shares, “We’ve always been inspired by nostalgia and childhood memories of carefree days that always brings a smile. So that was the first step in our process to get inspired by pixel art, which every 80s & 90s kid remembers fondly. The name, Pixel Paisley, represents juxtaposition of the two worlds of art, that is retro(pixel) and vintage (paisley). The collection brings together the hues of summer, that are perfect for indoor lounging and even the outdoor brunches.”

Cushion

The pieces feature the dominating hues of light mustard and mint to add a summer vibe to the pieces. Traditional motifs of elephant paisley, jaal, floral petals meet modern geometric lines on tea spoons, lunchboxes, serving bowls, quarter plates, table runner tissue boxes and a range of other homeware.

From Pixel Paisley collection

Elaborating on motifs, Shubhra adds, “While Pixel represents the retro era, the Paisley is a distinctive intricate feather-shaped pattern based on an Indian pine-cone design reminiscent of the mid-century. Both these motifs have a strong character of their own and yet seamlessly blend with each other in this range, which makes this collection so unique.” The collection’s quirky pieces, handcrafted by artisans, are suitable for get-togethers over weekends, outdoor picnics, al fresco dinings and more such special occasions!

Rs. 695 upwards. Available online and in store at Banjara Hills.