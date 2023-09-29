Rena’s new tableware collection Linear makes for a sophisticated dining setting

As the festive season arrives with the joyous celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, the culinary realm takes center stage in our lives. The kitchen, during this time, transforms into a sacred haven, the heartwarming aromas of delicacies drawing family and friends together around the dining table. Festivities are also the time to dish out the finest kitchen and bakeware, ensuring that not only is there an abundance of delectable delights, but also an indulgence in the art of fine dining.

Pieces from Rena

Furthermore, this era witnesses a growing preference for personalised and intimate table settings, a trend that has elevated the demand for artisanal homeware brands. These brands distinguish themselves with their exquisite designs, setting them apart from the mass-produced offerings flooding the market. Enter Rena, a kitchenware brand renowned for seamlessly fusing German precision with Indian craftsmanship in the realm of tableware and kitchenware. Its latest creation, the Linear collection boasts an array of delicate crockery, including cups, mugs, espresso cups, plates, an assortment of bowls, cake stands, cutlery, and more.

From Linear collection

The pieces exude utmost sophistication, characterised by a minimalist colour palette where pristine white melds with the welcoming embrace of teal. These timeless classic shades endow each piece with an enduring appeal, rendering them a remarkable versatility to complement any table setting, whether it be a formal gala, a relaxed family meal, a convivial brunch gathering, or even an al fresco garden soirée. The collection’s pieces are designed by the brand’s creative force, Aashna Shah.

White table ware

She often draws inspiration from her travels to create moodboards for collections. For instance, Rena’s past collection Amalfi, was a result of Aashna’s travels to Italy’s coastline where colours of blue, white, and beige dominated porcelain tableware. In the Wooden collection, she paid homage to Earth and soil using sustainably sourced wood like Acacia, Mango and Pine to design the pieces. This time, with Linear, she wanted to spotlight versatility, “The pieces are designed for everyday use that can seamlessly blend with any sort of table surface and with most of the interiors,” she tells us, adding, “It also bodes well with all the tableware that people might already own. The collection is modern, classic and designed with a special focus on functionality to make the pieces easily usable.

Modern yet classic design

The new range is designed in such a way that it blends in with any other preowned collection.” She adds on the design aspect, “The designing always starts with solving a problem/finding something that’s lacking and creating a solution. Then the sketches are prepared and after that, there are numerous sampling rounds where each product gets minimal tweaks to perfect the final tableware. The sizing and colour palette is where most of the time goes. A collection takes around one year to even three years in making!”

Rs. 900 upwards. Available online.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada