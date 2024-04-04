Engineered surfaces are essential to interior design

We operate in a vertical nowadays, where surfaces are more than just functional elements — having evolved into integral components that shape both the aesthetics and functionality of spaces. Engineered surfaces have emerged as champions in this era of constant changes and evolution, seamlessly blending durability with sensory refinement.

Simply put, engineered surfaces are surfaces that undergo deliberate modification to enhance their core properties and integrate tailored features, serving distinct purposes with precision and finesse.

Here are some key features by Ajay Khurana, MD, Formica India, that make engineered surfaces a must-have for any space.

Unparalleled durability: Engineered surfaces are crafted to withstand the test of time. Combining mineral components with organic elements, these surfaces offer exceptional wear resistance, ensuring longevity even in high-traffic areas. Whether it's a bustling kitchen or a busy commercial space, engineered surfaces maintain their pristine appearance, effortlessly enduring daily wear and tear.