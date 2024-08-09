Kolkata now has a one-stop luxe solution for your home interiors

If you are looking for a one-stop destination to make your house look ultra–luxurious without drilling a hole in the pocket, RG Homes is the place for you to visit while doing up your home. From bespoke furniture to lighting, original artworks from national artists, complete kitchen and bedroom set-ups, various wall –art, and more, you will find them all. We caught up with owner Ravi Giani on his newest venture.

Talking about the vision of the space he narrates, “RG Homes is my pet project where I wanted to showcase luxury unlike anything existing in India. We are showcasing original art, and original furniture from across the world, including kitchen and wardrobe setups. I envisioned a one-stop solution for the customers where they can come into the store, envision what their house might look like, get to know the cost, and reduce wastage of time in trying to build it at home, and doesn’t compromise with luxury. The customer gets what they see.”