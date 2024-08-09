Kolkata now has a one-stop luxe solution for your home interiors

If you are looking for a one-stop destination to make your house look ultra–luxurious without drilling a hole in the pocket, RG Homes is the place for you to visit while doing up your home. From bespoke furniture to lighting, original artworks from national artists, complete kitchen and bedroom set-ups, various wall –art, and more, you will find them all. We caught up with owner Ravi Giani on his newest venture.
Talking about the vision of the space he narrates, “RG Homes is my pet project where I wanted to showcase luxury unlike anything existing in India. We are showcasing original art, and original furniture from across the world, including kitchen and wardrobe setups. I envisioned a one-stop solution for the customers where they can come into the store, envision what their house might look like, get to know the cost, and reduce wastage of time in trying to build it at home, and doesn’t compromise with luxury. The customer gets what they see.”
Several items especially the lighting and well-finished wall art come straight from global warehouses. He mentions, “We are getting the products from Spain, Italy, China, and Turkey; apart from making them in India.”
When here, it is recommended to browse through the various artistic kitchen options on display. They not only play with colours but also keep it minimalistic and focus on utility. Ravi mentions about entering an already competitive market, “We are trying to bring in a difference in terms of our designing, the vast materials we have to offers, including shutters, finishes, paneling effects and bringing art in kitchens.”
With a rise in doing up balconies, rooftops, and outdoors, the collections could not have given them a miss. A striking green chair set with a wonderful coffee table and artificial plants cannot evade the visitor’s eyes. Talking about the set-up he explains, “Generally when we do houses, we don’t get an opportunity to show the greens. This is a very intelligent way of adding a green wall or a partition where we can have artificial plants and showcase a little bit of nature within the setup of furniture and it enhances the look. It connects you to nature and adds a lot of warmth and colours to the living room or anywhere.”
Before signing off he gave a glimpse of the emerging trends among the buyers. According to him, “The colour palettes have to be very soothing so that it goes with the house and the setup. It should look natural and fit into your current space. It’s always better to go in for neutral shades with a pop of colours on your cushions and walls through art.”
At 224 AJC Bose Road, Ground Floor, Krishna Building, Kolkata 700017