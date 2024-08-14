Rediscover Home: Fresh décor ideas for a new you

Our homes are evolving from mere shelters to soulful retreats. As the outside world grows louder, the need for inner peace intensifies. Let's explore how to design spaces that harmonise with your spirit, blending aesthetics with functionality. Discover the hottest home décor trends that will turn your house into a home.
Earthy tones and monochrome
Earthy tones are making a comeback in 2024 to help bring a calming element that helps in reconnecting with nature. Monochrome palettes are given for a space to feel continuous and create a sense of simplicity and sophistication.
Quiet luxury
Speaking about sophistication the increasing popularity of quiet luxury in fashion has started picking up pace in home décor as well. With the inclusion of timeless pieces and a focus on architecture and neutral colours, effortless elegance is emphasised. Personal pieces used as decor speak for the quality of the space and keep it free from clutter.
Glass bricks
Glass bricks are reminiscent of the bygone decades and are being incorporated into houses again with fresh new touches. Designers are modifying the textures of the glass and the surrounding décor to create glass brick walls that feel trendy and modern. The use of this element in spaces plays with lighting and creates a calming atmosphere.
Mixed metals
One of the major highlights of the 2024 home décor is the use of mixed metals around the house. Mixed metals can be a great detail to add elegance to spaces by matching them with the colour palettes of the house. Instead of using one metal throughout, the use of mixed metals adds a touch of intricate detailing through depth and texture.
Story by Anshula Dhulekar