Discover exquisite décor pieces by skilled artisans using eco-friendly materials in this Rakhi special collection

For those who love plants, the Planter Stands make for the perfect gift. These stylish and practical pieces enhance any space with a touch of greenery, making them a thoughtful choice for plant enthusiasts.

Beyond trays, baskets, and planters, the brand offers a variety of other home décor accessories, including Bins, Floral Wall Mirrors, and Floor Cushions. Each piece reflects the brand’s commitment to combining design with purpose, creating items that are both beautiful and meaningful.

Their philosophy is centered around creating spaces that are not only visually appealing but also contribute to a more sustainable future. By choosing their handcrafted, eco-conscious designs, you are supporting sustainable practices and empowering local artisans, all while gifting a product that is as beautiful as it is meaningful.