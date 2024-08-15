Discover exquisite décor pieces by skilled artisans using eco-friendly materials in this Rakhi special collection

This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate the unique bond between siblings with a selection of thoughtful and eco-conscious gifts from Jodoh. The brand’s exquisite range of handcrafted home décor pieces perfectly embodies the spirit of the festival, merging love, care, and a commitment to environmental sustainability.
The collection features meticulously crafted items made by skilled artisans using sustainable materials such as rattan and bamboo. These pieces are not only visually stunning but also reflect a dedication to eco-friendly practices. Each item is designed with a focus on durability and timeless appeal, ensuring that they are as enduring as the bond you share with your sibling.
The assortment includes the intricately woven Nesting Trays, the elegant Emperor Bowl, and the charming Rattan Cloud trays, all crafted from natural rattan. These items blend traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics, making them ideal for organising small essentials or adding a touch of rustic charm to any room. In addition, their bamboo baskets, such as the Peek-A-Boo, Milkyway, and Bamboo Sanctuary, offer versatile storage solutions. They combine functionality with style, providing a unique and sophisticated addition to any home.
For those who love plants, the Planter Stands make for the perfect gift. These stylish and practical pieces enhance any space with a touch of greenery, making them a thoughtful choice for plant enthusiasts.
Beyond trays, baskets, and planters, the brand offers a variety of other home décor accessories, including Bins, Floral Wall Mirrors, and Floor Cushions. Each piece reflects the brand’s commitment to combining design with purpose, creating items that are both beautiful and meaningful.
Their philosophy is centered around creating spaces that are not only visually appealing but also contribute to a more sustainable future. By choosing their handcrafted, eco-conscious designs, you are supporting sustainable practices and empowering local artisans, all while gifting a product that is as beautiful as it is meaningful.
This Raksha Bandhan, choose these pieces to express your affection with a gift that reflects your love for your sibling and your dedication to a greener planet. Let your present embody the spirit of togetherness and environmental consciousness, making the celebration even more special and memorable.
Price ranges between INR 900 to INR 7,500.
Available online.
