Two new collections that you must check out to style your home

Knock On Wood, that has been crafting stories with furniture since 2000 has just launched two new collections — Salt and Pepper and Sutli. The Salt and Pepper Collection is inspired by the natural phenomenon of morning and night — the graceful transition from dawn’s warm, soft light to dusk’s cool, calming shadows. This collection captures the essence of this daily contrast, blending the brightness of Maple wood with the deep, rich tones of Sheesham wood. Just as day seamlessly shifts to night, these woods come together to create a harmonious fusion that is both visually striking and enduringly strong.
Each piece in the Salt and Pepper Collection is designed to enhance any artistic space, from semi-formal studios to formal living rooms and bedrooms. The collection offers a variety of dynamic shapes and sizes, from console tables to coffee and side tables, each crafted with meticulous attention to detail. The low-profile, semi-stripped design creates a welcoming atmosphere, perfect for both casual and professional settings. Whether you're enjoying your morning coffee or unwinding with a newspaper on a Sunday, these pieces are designed to bring warmth and joy to your daily routine. More than just functional furniture, the Salt and Pepper Collection serves as a reflection of the timeless beauty of the world around us, adding character and charm to your home.
The Sutli Collection is more than just furniture; it’s a celebration of jute, the golden fiber of India. Often overlooked, jute is purer than the purest, finer than the finest, and yet remains an unsung hero in the world of natural materials. This collection pays tribute to India’s proud jute industry, transforming this humble fiber into designs that are as functional as they are beautiful.
“In the Sutli Collection, we bring jute to the forefront, showcasing its strength, flexibility, and natural elegance. The flat rope and the distinctive weave set this collection apart from traditional jute rope furniture, creating pieces that are both timeless and modern,” says Aarti Aggarwal, founder and principal designer, Knock on Wood.
The collection includes a bench, bedside table, chair, and rack, each designed with simplicity and elegance. The Sutli bedside table, for instance, offers spaciousness with room for showpieces and lamps, while its sides are adorned with beautifully woven jute designs. The sturdy acacia wood frame, finished in black oil, complements the natural texture of the jute, creating a harmonious blend of materials.
Salt and Pepper Collection: INR 15,000 to INR 65,000.
Sutli Collection: INR 16,500 to INR 85,000.
Available online.
