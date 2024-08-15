Two new collections that you must check out to style your home

The Sutli Collection is more than just furniture; it’s a celebration of jute, the golden fiber of India. Often overlooked, jute is purer than the purest, finer than the finest, and yet remains an unsung hero in the world of natural materials. This collection pays tribute to India’s proud jute industry, transforming this humble fiber into designs that are as functional as they are beautiful.

“In the Sutli Collection, we bring jute to the forefront, showcasing its strength, flexibility, and natural elegance. The flat rope and the distinctive weave set this collection apart from traditional jute rope furniture, creating pieces that are both timeless and modern,” says Aarti Aggarwal, founder and principal designer, Knock on Wood.