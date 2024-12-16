The Las Palmas Collection: A fresh take on home décor with Pure Home + Living and Dots & Doodles

This season, elevate your home décor with The Las Palmas Collection, a stunning collaboration between Pure Home + Living and Dots & Doodles. Fusing bold patterns with effortless elegance, this collection celebrates the joy of togetherness, bringing vibrant personality and sophisticated warmth to every space in your home.
“We wanted to collaborate with a design studio that shares our vision,” says Dheeraj Sarna, founder of Pure Home + Living. “Dots & Doodles’ aesthetic, with its vibrant colours and contemporary designs, aligns perfectly with ours. Together, we’ve created a collector’s edition capsule collection that is not only thematic but also ideal for gifting.”
The Las Palmas Collection is all about celebrating life’s small moments. Inspired by the warmth and joy of shared meals and gatherings, it brings together a variety of pieces designed to elevate everyday living spaces. From dinnerware and home décor to candles and cushion covers, every item in the collection reflects the joyful spirit of togetherness, making it perfect for creating cherished memories.
“The collection was created with a focus on effortless design. Las Palmas celebrates the laughter shared over meals and the memories made during moments of togetherness. Each piece is crafted thoughtfully to become a beloved part of your gatherings,” explains Dheeraj.
For Dots & Doodles founders Yamini Gandhi and Krisha Seth, the inspiration behind the collection was clear. “We wanted to create something that evoked a feeling of joy and togetherness. Featuring botanical illustrations and motifs with a contemporary aesthetic, each piece reflects warmth and personality, inviting people to celebrate life’s vibrant moments,” says Yamini.
What makes this collaboration stand out for Yamini and Krisha is the emotional connection they’ve created through home décor. “This is our first venture into home décor and dining, and it’s incredibly exciting to see our designs come to life. When we first saw the finished pieces, it was a truly rewarding moment. Knowing that these items would be part of everyday moments, adding warmth and character to homes, felt heartwarming,” Krisha shares.
Among their favourite pieces in the Las Palmas Collection are the dining plates. “They allow for endless combinations to reflect individual style, making the art of entertaining a personal experience. Whether it’s a coordinated setting for formal dinners or a playful mix-and-match arrangement for casual gatherings, the versatility of the collection shines through,” Yamini says.
For customers looking to create a space that balances luxury and comfort, Yamini and Krisha offer a valuable piece of advice. “Strike a balance between bold, statement-making pieces and warm, inviting accents. The Las Palmas Collection is perfect for this—its vibrant designs bring sophistication, while the more versatile pieces create a welcoming atmosphere. Mix and match to reflect your unique style.”
Price on request. Available online.
