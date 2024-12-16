The Las Palmas Collection: A fresh take on home décor with Pure Home + Living and Dots & Doodles

This season, elevate your home décor with The Las Palmas Collection, a stunning collaboration between Pure Home + Living and Dots & Doodles. Fusing bold patterns with effortless elegance, this collection celebrates the joy of togetherness, bringing vibrant personality and sophisticated warmth to every space in your home.

“We wanted to collaborate with a design studio that shares our vision,” says Dheeraj Sarna, founder of Pure Home + Living. “Dots & Doodles’ aesthetic, with its vibrant colours and contemporary designs, aligns perfectly with ours. Together, we’ve created a collector’s edition capsule collection that is not only thematic but also ideal for gifting.”

The Las Palmas Collection is all about celebrating life’s small moments. Inspired by the warmth and joy of shared meals and gatherings, it brings together a variety of pieces designed to elevate everyday living spaces. From dinnerware and home décor to candles and cushion covers, every item in the collection reflects the joyful spirit of togetherness, making it perfect for creating cherished memories.

“The collection was created with a focus on effortless design. Las Palmas celebrates the laughter shared over meals and the memories made during moments of togetherness. Each piece is crafted thoughtfully to become a beloved part of your gatherings,” explains Dheeraj.

For Dots & Doodles founders Yamini Gandhi and Krisha Seth, the inspiration behind the collection was clear. “We wanted to create something that evoked a feeling of joy and togetherness. Featuring botanical illustrations and motifs with a contemporary aesthetic, each piece reflects warmth and personality, inviting people to celebrate life’s vibrant moments,” says Yamini.